Salty Tears
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 2-8
Semi-Twang's 1988 record Salty Tears was intended to be the first of a seven-album deal for Warner Bros., and it made the Milwaukee group early heroes of the burgeoning alt-country scene, but its modest sales more
Dec 30, 2013 5:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 27-Dec. 4
Give the Mitchell Park Domes people credit for this: When they scheduled their weekly Music Under Glass concert series, they committed themselves to hosting it every Thursday, including Thanksgiving, a date most more
Nov 27, 2013 12:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
No More Salty Tears
Nothing is forever in rock anymore, least of all breakups. Whether local heroes or global superstars, defunct bands regroup nowadays with alarming regularity. Many of them downright suck; many more reemerge as mere outlines more
Mar 20, 2013 12:14 AM David Luhrssen Local Music