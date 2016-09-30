Salvador Dali
Dali’s Liquid Ladies at the Fortress Next Week
Quasi Mondo Physical Theatre has done quite a few shows outside of The Fortress in recent memory. It’s kind of disappointing. The warehouse space north of downtown has a grittiness to it that can be used to fill a variety of different stylis.. more
Sep 30, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Quasimondo on Salvador Dalí
Bathing its audiences in rich colors, entrancing choreography and artful exhibitionism, Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s Giraffe on Fire is an unforgettably outré theatrical experience based on the life and works of Spanish Surrealis... more
May 26, 2015 9:30 PM McAllister Writt Theater
Quasimondo Presents ‘Giraffe on Fire’
With Giraffe on Fire, Quasimondo Theatre’s Brian Rott and Jenni Reinke have created a performance described as a “stream-of-consciousness quest to find meaning in the surreal” framed in the mind and works of Salvador Dalí. more
May 20, 2015 8:50 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Quasimondo Celebrates Dalí Next Month
My understanding is that Chupa Chups lollipops have not changed their logo in over 40 years. Though it’s not alone, one doesn’t normally find that kind of longevity in a piece of commercial art. Of course, if Salvador Dali designs your logo, you m.. more
Apr 15, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Haggerty Awakens From Winter with New Exhibits
On Thursday, Jan. 22, the Haggerty Museum of Art unveils three new exhibitions, all of which explore the interrelation between bodies, borders and identities. “Promising Waters” comes to us from Mila Teshaieva, who for more than four yea... more
Jan 20, 2015 8:45 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts 1 Comments
Space and Creation: Kenilworth's 2014 Open Studio
"For years I said if I could only find a comfortablechair I would rival Mozart," wrote twentieth century composer MortonFeldman. While most would not insist on such grandiose results, it is easy tocommiserate with Feldman: the success of a crea.. more
Apr 21, 2014 6:38 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Jodorowsky's Dune
The coolest movie never made, and probably the most influential, is the subject of the documentary Jodorowsky’s Dune. A decade before David Lynch’s widely derided rendition of the Frank Herbert novel, Latin-American cult more
Apr 16, 2014 12:53 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Red Luis Bunuel
<p> Luis Bunuel's reputation as a director stands on a pair of Surrealist collaborations with Salvador Dali, <em>An Andalusian</em> <em>Dog</em> (1928) and <em>The Golden Age </em>(1930), and such later art house triumphs as <em>Belle de Jour</em.. more
Jan 21, 2012 3:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Paul Zasadny
Wednesday, Dec. 8 is the 30th anniversary of John Lennon’s murder, and to mark the occasion, Milwaukee-area poet Paul Zasadny has created a program honoring the late Beatle as part of Linneman’s weekly Poet’s Monday event. He’ll be more
Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sulek’s Animated Lucky Break
Five years ago, the notion of striking out into the music industry as a full-time group had never crossed the minds of singer Patrick Hoctor and the other members of Milwaukee band Sulek. They were too busy having fun tossing song ideas to ... more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Local Music
Kill the Rich! Kill the Poor!
The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Threatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled Kill the more
Mar 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
APT’s ‘Long Day’s Journey into Night’
Chronicling the family of James Tyrone Sr. (Kenneth Albers), a former stage actor who now Long Day's Journey into Night ,Theater more
Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater