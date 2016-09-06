Sam Llanas
Wisdom and Burritos on Milwaukee’s East Side
For the past six years, Dude Llanas (brother of former BoDeans frontman Sam Llanas) has operated a successful street taco business dubbed Mr. Señor’s in the East North Avenue neighborhood at 2335 N. Murray Ave. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:42 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Dining Out
Making Records in Milwaukee
Off the Cuff with producer Gary Tanin, whose studio Daystorm Music is among a handful of Milwaukee recording facilities that continue to thrive in the digital age of home recording, partly because he was an early adopter of that new technol... more
Apr 19, 2016 3:49 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
SummerStage Presents ‘A Day for Grace’
Doug Vincent’s autobiographical A Day for Grace covers topics of alcoholism, bullying, drug addiction, dysfunctional families, mental illness and, centrally, suicide in a series of interconnected monologues performed by Vincent. The show in... more
Sep 1, 2015 8:05 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
This Week in Milwaukee: April 23-29
This week Sufjan Stevens and Neutral Milk Hotel play highly anticipated shows at the Riverside Theater. more
Apr 21, 2015 8:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Sam Llanas Enjoys Solo Artistic Freedom
Any pressure Sam Llanas might have felt about going solo isn’t reflected on his latest solo album, The Whole Night Thru. more
Dec 23, 2014 11:13 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
Sam Llanas: The Whole Night Thru (Llanas Music)
If 2011’s intimate 4 A.M. suggested that Sam Llanas wanted to move beyond the BoDeans, The Whole Night Thru acknowledges he’s not quite ready to surrender the sound that made him famous. The singer-guitarist’s third solo album opens with “... more
Nov 19, 2014 6:33 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 26-Jan. 1
Made up of former members of the popular roots-rock outfit The Wildbirds, Hugh Bob and The Hustle bring a purist’s eye to a different, often misunderstood genre: country. Playing jaunty honky-tonk tunes about more
Dec 26, 2013 1:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Sam Llanas
The live solo album by Sam Llanas, front man for The BoDeans, is about as low key an affair as can be. From almost distractingly plain packaging to the lack of mention of the venues where the album was recorded, it’s as if Llanas doesn’t wa... more
Aug 14, 2013 12:12 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
A Comedy of Real Estate and Race Relations With The Rep
The Milwaukee Rep explores race relations and real estate with its latest show on the main stage. Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements helms a thoroughly satisfying comedy about the same house as seen from two different moments in time. All the.. more
Feb 3, 2013 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fawlty Towers--Live at Carte Blanche
Sometimes its difficult to tell the difference between a really good idea and a really bad one until it's already been staged. This is the stress awaiting every theatre company every single theatre company every single time they open their doors.. more
Jan 30, 2013 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee's Festa Italiana Turns 35
Before Festa Italiana emerged as the largest Italian-American cultural celebration in the nation, the festival was founded as a solution of sorts. During the 1950s, the city of Milwaukee... more
Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM Emily Patti A&E Feature
This Week in Milwaukee
With the help of some enthusiastic praise from celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, Washington, D.C., pop-rock songwriter Eric Hutchinson rebounded from an unproductive stint on Madonna's Maverick Records, which shut down before... more
Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Sammy Goes Solo
An affinity for night is a large part of both the public and private persona of musician Sam Llanas... more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Music Feature 1 Comments
Sam Llanas
The timing of 50-year-old guitarist/vocalist Sam Llanas' departure from the BoDeans, the band he formed with Kurt Neumann more than 25 years ago in Waukesha, could have been better. After all, the BoDeans were just days removed from releasi... more
Oct 18, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Sam Llanas: November 27, 2008
Though they’ve remained visible locally, where they remain one of the city’s most reliable live draws, The BoDeans kept a low profile for much of this decade, releasing just two new studio albums: 2004’s Resolution and last year&r,Today more
Sam Llanas: November 25, 2008
Though they’ve remained visible locally, where they remain one of the city’s most reliable live draws, The BoDeans kept a low profile for much of this decade, releasing just two new studio albums: 2004’s Resolution and last year&r,Today more
