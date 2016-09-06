RSS

Sam Llanas

mrsenors.jpg.jpe

Mr Senor's, FB

For the past six years, Dude Llanas (brother of former BoDeans frontman Sam Llanas) has operated a successful street taco business dubbed Mr. Señor’s in the East North Avenue neighborhood at 2335 N. Murray Ave. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:42 PM Dining Out

offthecuff_garytannen.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff with producer Gary Tanin, whose studio Daystorm Music is among a handful of Milwaukee recording facilities that continue to thrive in the digital age of home recording, partly because he was an early adopter of that new technol... more

Apr 19, 2016 3:49 PM Off the Cuff

Doug Vincent’s autobiographical A Day for Grace covers topics of alcoholism, bullying, drug addiction, dysfunctional families, mental illness and, centrally, suicide in a series of interconnected monologues performed by Vincent. The show in... more

Sep 1, 2015 8:05 PM Theater

twim_lordhuron.jpg.jpe

This week Sufjan Stevens and Neutral Milk Hotel play highly anticipated shows at the Riverside Theater. more

Apr 21, 2015 8:58 PM This Week in Milwaukee

localmusic_samllanas_(bydeonnejahnke).jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Deonne Jahnke

Any pressure Sam Llanas might have felt about going solo isn’t reflected on his latest solo album, The Whole Night Thru. more

Dec 23, 2014 11:13 PM Local Music

If 2011’s intimate 4 A.M. suggested that Sam Llanas wanted to move beyond the BoDeans, The Whole Night Thru acknowledges he’s not quite ready to surrender the sound that made him famous. The singer-guitarist’s third solo album opens with “... more

Nov 19, 2014 6:33 PM Album Reviews

hbob.jpg.jpe

Made up of former members of the popular roots-rock outfit The Wildbirds, Hugh Bob and The Hustle bring a purist’s eye to a different, often misunderstood genre: country. Playing jaunty honky-tonk tunes about more

Dec 26, 2013 1:54 AM This Week in Milwaukee

The live solo album by Sam Llanas, front man for The BoDeans, is about as low key an affair as can be. From almost distractingly plain packaging to the lack of mention of the venues where the album was recorded, it’s as if Llanas doesn’t wa... more

Aug 14, 2013 12:12 AM Album Reviews

The Milwaukee Rep explores race relations and real estate with its latest show on the main stage. Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements helms a thoroughly satisfying comedy about the same house as  seen from two different moments in time. All the.. more

Feb 3, 2013 12:00 PM Theater

Sometimes its difficult to tell the difference between a really good idea and a really bad one until it's already been staged. This is the stress awaiting every theatre company every single theatre company every single time  they open their doors.. more

Jan 30, 2013 12:00 PM Theater

blogimage19325.jpe

Before Festa Italiana emerged as the largest Italian-American cultural celebration in the nation, the festival was founded as a solution of sorts. During the 1950s, the city of Milwaukee... more

Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage19054.jpe

With the help of some enthusiastic praise from celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, Washington, D.C., pop-rock songwriter Eric Hutchinson rebounded from an unproductive stint on Madonna's Maverick Records, which shut down before... more

Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage18419.jpe

An affinity for night is a large part of both the public and private persona of musician Sam Llanas... more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

blogimage16459.jpe

The timing of 50-year-old guitarist/vocalist Sam Llanas' departure from the BoDeans, the band he formed with Kurt Neumann more than 25 years ago in Waukesha, could have been better. After all, the BoDeans were just days removed from releasi... more

Oct 18, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage9000.jpe

Though they’ve remained visible locally, where they remain one of the city’s most reliable live draws, The BoDeans kept a low profile for much of this decade, releasing just two new studio albums: 2004’s Resolution and last year&r,Today more

Nov 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8975.jpe

Though they’ve remained visible locally, where they remain one of the city’s most reliable live draws, The BoDeans kept a low profile for much of this decade, releasing just two new studio albums: 2004’s Resolution and last year&r,Today more

Nov 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES