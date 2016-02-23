Saoirse Ronan
Will ‘The Revenant’ Win Big?
Predictions for winning films at the 2016 Academy Awards. more
Feb 23, 2016 2:50 PM David Luhrssen Film
Brooklyn
Brooklyn is good for many things, including its recreation of 1950s New York with its contrast of poverty and affluence, the threadbare but earnest romance of parish dances where couples press close as the band plays Irish waltzes, and its ... more
Dec 15, 2015 9:19 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips 11.24.15
Brooklyn, adapted by Nick Hornby from the Colm Tóibín novel concerns a young Irish immigrant in New York named Eilis Lacey, who finds that when her old life comes a-calling, there’s more to like about her new life than she may have first ex... more
Nov 24, 2015 8:23 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Whether merely quirky or strangely compelling, Wes Anderson’s films are among the most distinctive artifacts to emerge from the environs of Hollywood in recent years. Anderson delights in creating new worlds from old material, reshaping the... more
Mar 19, 2014 12:47 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Mar. 28
The second chapter of Hasbro's G.I. Joe resets the franchise. It's more comical, more action-packed and jammed with action stars. Bruce Willis plays Original Joe, now General Colton, returning to the fray, and lending weapons more
Mar 28, 2013 4:46 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Hanna
In the not-so-thrilling thriller Hanna, father-daughter day consists of brutal close combat training near their home, a cabin tucked into the snow forest just before more
Apr 8, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews