Saoirse Ronan

Predictions for winning films at the 2016 Academy Awards. more

Feb 23, 2016 2:50 PM Film

Brooklyn is good for many things, including its recreation of 1950s New York with its contrast of poverty and affluence, the threadbare but earnest romance of parish dances where couples press close as the band plays Irish waltzes, and its ... more

Dec 15, 2015 9:19 PM Film Reviews

Brooklyn, adapted by Nick Hornby from the Colm Tóibín novel concerns a young Irish immigrant in New York named Eilis Lacey, who finds that when her old life comes a-calling, there’s more to like about her new life than she may have first ex... more

Nov 24, 2015 8:23 PM Film Clips

Whether merely quirky or strangely compelling, Wes Anderson’s films are among the most distinctive artifacts to emerge from the environs of Hollywood in recent years. Anderson delights in creating new worlds from old material, reshaping the... more

Mar 19, 2014 12:47 AM Film Reviews

The second chapter of Hasbro's G.I. Joe resets the franchise. It's more comical, more action-packed and jammed with action stars. Bruce Willis plays Original Joe, now General Colton, returning to the fray, and lending weapons more

Mar 28, 2013 4:46 PM Film Clips

In the not-so-thrilling thriller Hanna, father-daughter day consists of brutal close combat training near their home, a cabin tucked into the snow forest just before more

Apr 8, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

