Satire
Milwaukee Authors Making Their Mark
Wisconsinites are getting published in a variety of book genres. From fiction to memoirs to poetry, local authors are sharing their talent, ideas and experiences in enjoyable, thought-provoking way,Books more
Sep 10, 2015 4:43 PM Amanda Sullivan Books
Dear White People
Dear White People comes out on digital/dvd. more
Feb 19, 2015 1:15 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Contrarian Cartoonist
Al Capp, creator of “Li’l Abner,” was a brilliant comic artist when comic strips were in their heyday, the 1920s through the 1960s. Brilliant is not too strong a word. There were several others, among them Walt Kelly more
Mar 6, 2013 3:28 PM Roger K. Miller Books
The Campaign
Election-year political movies have seldom won many votes in recent years. Who remembers Bulworth or Silver City? more
Aug 7, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Post-9/11 Anxiety in a 'Non-Enemy Combatant'
From the Memoirs of a Non-Enemy Combatant (Viking Adult) is Alex Gilvarry's fictional indictment of Homeland Security's post-9/11 paranoia. The book's hero, Boyet (“Boy”) Hernandez, is a rising star in the gossamer world of haut more
May 22, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Neville Books