The Savannah Disputation

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, were joined by Made In Milwaukee’s Chuck Watson, who unveils the 2017 Summer Soulstice Music Festival lineup. He booked that festival, and also plays a .. more

Apr 6, 2017 6:37 PM On Music

This year Future made history when he became the first artist ever to debut albums at number one on the Billboard albums chart in consecutive weeks. This insanely prolific rapper has been on a commercial and critical hot streak for years now, and .. more

Apr 6, 2017 3:42 PM On Music

It neverseemed out of the ordinary. A missed call note was left on the desk of someunassuming Milwaukeean, found when they returned from lunch or a trip to thebathroom or a meeting. It noted that someone had called for them and requestedthat .. more

Mar 30, 2017 3:35 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

This month, Sheboygan hosts a huge vaudeville-like variety show featuring more than 100 performers drawn from in and around Sheboygan. Aerial acrobats, musical comedians, magicians and musicians and so much more fill the bill of The Return.. more

Sep 18, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Indianapolis’ Libertine Liquor Bar staff will get behind thebar at Thiensville restaurant and bar the cheel for their first Craft CocktailTakeover on Sunday, Aug. 21. A press release said the event aims, “to further promotecraft cockta.. more

Aug 18, 2016 6:51 PM Around MKE

Playwright Evan Smith, who grew up Catholic in Savannah, Ga., came from a family that “utterly ignored” non-Catholic religious denominations. But it’s the realization of a much larger world that fuels the interesting perspective on... more

Jan 16, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jan 15, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jan 14, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It’s been over a  week since I was at the Boulevard Theatre to see its production of The Savannah Disputation. The smart religious comedy rendered much more detail to the intimate space of the Boulevard Theatre than any other production in recen.. more

Dec 11, 2010 12:28 PM Theater

Start with two elderly sisters steeped in their Catholic faith and living together in Savannah, Ga., add in one young woman bound and determined to convert them to her religious views, and throw in the priest of the local Catholic parish. N... more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Having grown-up outside of anything resembling organized religion, Christianity has always seemed funny to me. Truly insightful theatrical works about Christianity can be difficult to come by. Not exactly a brilliant look at Christianity, the en.. more

Nov 24, 2010 4:37 AM Theater

Nov 23, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports 1 Comments

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music

