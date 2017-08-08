Science Fiction
Novelist Benjamin Percy's Digital Dystopian Nightmare
In his novel The Dark Net, Benjamin Percy transforms Portland, Ore. into a virtually ravaged society on the verge of imminent invasion by a violent horde of demons. more
Aug 8, 2017 2:28 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Alfred Bester (University of Illinois Press), by Jad Smith
Although Alfred Bester wrote a batch of much admired science fiction stories and novels, including The Demolished Man (1952) and The Stars My Destination (1957), many within the genre viewed him as an outsider. In his compact biography, Alf... more
Feb 14, 2017 3:50 PM David Luhrssen Books
Lives and Times Uncertain
I don’t know why retired Milwaukee pathologist Reuben Eisenstein decided to set his debut novella during the 1970s, but the choice was spot on.Date Certain takes place in the post-Vietnam War, post-Watergate, post-’60s-activism Carter years... more
Aug 14, 2013 12:26 AM Paul Mccomas Books
After Earth
Love and rivalry between father and son, the odyssey of searching for a passage home, the slaying of monsters—ancient and enduring themes in myth and literature. After Earth shapes them as science fiction with Will and more
May 30, 2013 1:16 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Wolfe, DeWolff Make 'Natalie Ryan' a Good Time
Last year, comedy writers Vince Figueroa and Beth Lewinski wrote and directed Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves, a sci-fi adventure that starred young actress Anna Wolfe as an ancient time traveler with the personality of a sweet girl from... more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Aliens, Time Travel Return to Alchemist Theatre
Considering the diversity of theater offerings, it's surprising that certain genres don't get more play on local stages. Science fiction may have its place on the big screen, but it's rarely explored in Milwaukee theater. Last year, Vince more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Future's No 'Roadside Picnic'
Arkady and Boris Strugatsky's Roadside Picnic, reissued in a paperback English-language edition by Chicago Review Press, is a classic Soviet-era science fiction novel that rivals the work of Bradbury, Asimov and Ellison. It's hard not to no... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Books
The Universe Season Four
The cosmos seems to expand in all directions as the human eye and imagination see further into the mystery with no end in sight. One of History Channel’s most interesting series, “The Universe,” explores space, matter and time—“the place we call .. more
Feb 12, 2010 1:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Invader? I Hardly Know Her Reviewed
I was a bit uncertain of what to expect when going in to see the world-premiere opening of new Jason Powell musical at the Alchemist Theatre last night. The overall idea of Invader? I Hardly Know Her! sounds like a lot of fun, but it also sound.. more
Sep 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Audio Science Fiction at Alchemist Theatre
On June 26th, Alchemist Theatre presents yet another opporunity to have a vaguely strange experience with a group of people in a theatrea pre-recorded science-fiction radio play. Aaron Kopec’s DRAKER 33 is a half hour audio work written by Alch.. more
Jun 6, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Featured Author: Margaret Atwood
Upon leaving the theater last night, I found myself oddly perturbed. James Cameron spent ten years on AVATAR, and yet the script wasn't very well-written. My intellectual sparring partner asked me what, exactly, I expected from a science-fiction m.. more
