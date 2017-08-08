RSS

Science Fiction

thedarknet.jpg.jpe

In his novel The Dark Net, Benjamin Percy transforms Portland, Ore. into a virtually ravaged society on the verge of imminent invasion by a violent horde of demons. more

Aug 8, 2017 2:28 PM Books

alfredbester.jpg.jpe

Although Alfred Bester wrote a batch of much admired science fiction stories and novels, including The Demolished Man (1952) and The Stars My Destination (1957), many within the genre viewed him as an outsider. In his compact biography, Alf... more

Feb 14, 2017 3:50 PM Books

outondigital1229.jpg.jpe

These movies out on digital in the next week. more

Dec 27, 2016 2:59 PM Home Movies

I don’t know why retired Milwaukee pathologist Reuben Eisenstein decided to set his debut novella during the 1970s, but the choice was spot on.Date Certain takes place in the post-Vietnam War, post-Watergate, post-’60s-activism Carter years... more

Aug 14, 2013 12:26 AM Books

In the whimsical indie romantic comedy Dorfman in Love, frumpy Deb Dorfman (Sara Rue) thinks she finally has her more

Jun 6, 2013 2:33 AM Home Movies

afterearth.jpg.jpe

Love and rivalry between father and son, the odyssey of searching for a passage home, the slaying of monsters—ancient and enduring themes in myth and literature. After Earth shapes them as science fiction with Will and more

May 30, 2013 1:16 AM Film Reviews

One thousand years in the future, humanity has abandoned earth and now resides somewhere beyond our solar system. The Legendary Ranger, Cypher Raige (Will Smith), is training his undisciplined teenage son Kitai more

May 27, 2013 11:53 PM Film Clips

The second chapter of Hasbro's G.I. Joe resets the franchise. It's more comical, more action-packed and jammed with action stars. Bruce Willis plays Original Joe, now General Colton, returning to the fray, and lending weapons more

Mar 28, 2013 4:46 PM Film Clips

blogimage19652.jpe

Last year, comedy writers Vince Figueroa and Beth Lewinski wrote and directed Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves, a sci-fi adventure that starred young actress Anna Wolfe as an ancient time traveler with the personality of a sweet girl from... more

Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage19567.jpe

Considering the diversity of theater offerings, it's surprising that certain genres don't get more play on local stages. Science fiction may have its place on the big screen, but it's rarely explored in Milwaukee theater. Last year, Vince more

Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage19169.jpe

Arkady and Boris Strugatsky's Roadside Picnic, reissued in a paperback English-language edition by Chicago Review Press, is a classic Soviet-era science fiction novel that rivals the work of Bradbury, Asimov and Ellison. It's hard not to no... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Books

The cosmos seems to expand in all directions as the human eye and imagination see further into the mystery with no end in sight. One of History Channel’s most interesting series, “The Universe,” explores space, matter and time—“the place we call .. more

Feb 12, 2010 1:41 PM I Hate Hollywood

I was a bit uncertain of what to expect when going in to see the world-premiere opening of new Jason Powell musical at the Alchemist Theatre last night. The overall idea of Invader? I Hardly Know Her! sounds like a lot of fun, but it also sound.. more

Sep 11, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

On June 26th, Alchemist Theatre presents yet another opporunity to have a vaguely strange experience with a group of people in a theatrea pre-recorded science-fiction radio play. Aaron Kopec’s DRAKER 33 is a half hour audio work written by Alch.. more

Jun 6, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage4899.jpe

Since its debut at Wisconsin’s Sesquicentennial celebration, Guys on Ice, a musical Guys on Ice ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4692.jpe

Jeremy Enigk, who headlines an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall tonight, was the shy, mysterious World Waits ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Turnout for November’s presidential election shouldbe historic. But making history can also be confusing, as many new orinfrequent voters show up at the polls, which will be open from 7 a.m.to 8,Elections more

Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Elections 1 Comments

,Boris + Doris on the town more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

blogimage4692.jpe

Upon leaving the theater last night, I found myself oddly perturbed. James Cameron spent ten years on AVATAR, and yet the script wasn't very well-written. My intellectual sparring partner asked me what, exactly, I expected from a science-fiction m.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Express Fiction

SOCIAL UPDATES