RSS

Scott Hassett

friday13th.jpg.jpe

Friday the 13thFest, a fundraiser for the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, will be held at the Riverwest Public House, you guessed it, Friday, May 13.“Friday the 13thseemed like the perfect day to do this event, because it fits into our.. more

May 2, 2016 5:41 PM Around MKE

blogimage5996.jpe

It’s unfortunate, but a fascinating statewide race has gotten little attention in the mainstream media. Of course, it didn’t help that the state’s largest paper more or less called it for the incumbent way back in August becaus.. more

Oct 28, 2010 9:17 PM Daily Dose

blogimage12740.jpe

This is a brutal election season for incumbents. But not all incumbents are created equal. That’s why we’re supporting Sen. Russ Feingold in his bid for re-election. Feingold has been a strong supporter of progressive causes, like civil lib... more

Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 15 Comments

blogimage5996.jpe

Charles Busch's cult comic-drama Die, Mommie, Die! is a tribute to the aging film divas of the 1960s, with humor that comes from its sheer campy style. The play will be the final Spiral Theatre production in Milwaukee before the company mov... more

Mar 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES