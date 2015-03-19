Scott Speedman
The Captive
Atom Egoyan’s The Captive is both challenging and disturbing—the latter for its subject and the former for refusing to be linear. Ryan Reynolds, Scott Speedman and Rosario Dawson head the cast. more
Mar 19, 2015 2:00 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Canadian Crime Spree
As <em>Citizen Gangster</em> tells it, Eddie Boyd was Canada's Dillinger, a feared and feted folk hero/anti-hero who robbed from the banks and was never known to hurt an honest man (or anyone else), even if two of his associates murdered a Toronto.. more
Aug 24, 2012 11:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Year of Magical Thinking
Author Joan Didion’s husband died of a sudden heart attack on Dec. 30, 2003; a year and a day later, Didion had completed her memoir about dealing with his death, A Year of Magical Thinking, which became one of 2005’s most acclaimed and,Tod... more
Nov 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee