The Seafarer
Coolio Will Help The Milwaukee Bucks Turn This Season Around
Hoping to distract from a season that fans can only hope represents rock bottom, the Milwaukee Bucks have announced a new promotion for the team's Saturday, Feb. 22 game against the Pacers: Y2K Night, featuring a halftime performance from rapper a.. more
Feb 7, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Modern Soul Singer Lex Allen's Smooth Debut, "Anonymous Vibes"
You may have noticed there aren’t many prominent contemporary soul artists in Milwaukee. There’s a good reason for that: This music is hard to pull off. Nailing a modern R&B record requires a tricky combination of vocal presence, songwriting fines.. more
Jan 17, 2014 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Scooter Gennett Receiving a Bobblehead Tells You Everything You Need to Know About the 2014 Brewers
In a move that either attests to the Milwaukee Brewers' faith in young second baseman Scooter Gennett or, more realistically, speaks volumes about the the dearth of star players on this team right now, the Brewers have announced they will honor Ge.. more
Jan 9, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Stream the Debut EP From Fond Du Lac's Township, "Worn"
You’ll find a lot of genre tags on Worn , the debut EP from the Fond du Lac band Township: alternative, indie, rock, pop punk, grunge, etc. And none of them are inaccurate, per se, but all of them bury the lede, because make no bones about it, thi.. more
Jan 3, 2014 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Laurie Live on the Queen Mary
HughLaurie’s career falls into distinct phases. From 1990-1993 he was the foolishyet oddly sympathetic Bertie Wooster, the pop-eyed upper class twit in astylish British TV adaptation of P.G. Wodehouse, “Jeeves and Wooster .. more
Dec 26, 2013 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee Public Museum Does Away With Monday Free Admisions
The Milwaukee Public Museum has done away with its long-held policy of offering free admissions to Milwaukee County residents on Mondays, the Journal Sentinel is reporting. The museum's Free Mondays have been replaced by "Thank-You Thursdays," whi.. more
Dec 18, 2013 4:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Blue Angel on Blu-ray
EmilJannings was top billed in The Blue Angel ,yet the 1930 film became Marlene Dietrich’s launch pad to stardom. The Blue Angel has been issued in atwo-disc Blu-ray set, featuring the slightly different German and Englis.. more
Dec 17, 2013 4:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Difficult But Delightful ‘Seafarer’ at Milwaukee Rep
The Seafarer takes its title from an ancient English poem hearkening to man’s spiritual struggle for peace and endurance. The Milwaukee Rep’s new production comes courtesy of talented Irish playwright Conor McPherson, whose early years of a... more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Steve Spice Theater
The Redeeming Factor
I can’t imagine how many shows I’ve seen at the Rep’s Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre. The quality at a Rep show has been pretty consistent over the years, which is great. The problem with a commitment to consistent quality is that all the shows so.. more
Feb 15, 2010 4:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘The Seafarer’ Comes to Milwaukee Rep
This February the Milwaukee Rep invites theatergoers to hang out at the Quadracci Powerhouse Theater to watch four Irishmen play poker with the devil, as it presents Conor McPherson’s contemporary drama The Seafarer.Judging from the cast, t... more
Feb 12, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The 19th Annual Christmas Family Feast Will Be the Biggest One Yet
In 1989, community radio station 1290 WMCS and the Salvation Army teamed up to serve the n The 19th Annual Christmas Family Feast will be held Thursday, Dec. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2:3 ,News more
Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News 2 Comments