RSS

The Seafarer

coolio.jpg.jpe

Hoping to distract from a season that fans can only hope represents rock bottom, the Milwaukee Bucks have announced a new promotion for the team's Saturday, Feb. 22 game against the Pacers: Y2K Night, featuring a halftime performance from rapper a.. more

Feb 7, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

lex allen milwaukee soul anonymous vibes.jpg.jpe

You may have noticed there aren’t many prominent contemporary soul artists in Milwaukee. There’s a good reason for that: This music is hard to pull off. Nailing a modern R&B record requires a tricky combination of vocal presence, songwriting fines.. more

Jan 17, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

scooter gennett bobblehead milwaukee brewers.jpg.jpe

In a move that either attests to the Milwaukee Brewers' faith in young second baseman Scooter Gennett or, more realistically, speaks volumes about the the dearth of star players on this team right now, the Brewers have announced they will honor Ge.. more

Jan 9, 2014 4:00 PM Around MKE

township worn ep fond du lac band emo.jpg.jpe

You’ll find a lot of genre tags on Worn , the debut EP from the Fond du Lac band Township: alternative, indie, rock, pop punk, grunge, etc. And none of them are inaccurate, per se, but all of them bury the lede, because make no bones about it, thi.. more

Jan 3, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

HughLaurie’s career falls into distinct phases. From 1990-1993 he was the foolishyet oddly sympathetic Bertie Wooster, the pop-eyed upper class twit in astylish British TV adaptation of P.G. Wodehouse, “Jeeves and Wooster .. more

Dec 26, 2013 5:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

milwaukee public museum elephant.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Public Museum has done away with its long-held policy of offering free admissions to Milwaukee County residents on Mondays, the Journal Sentinel is reporting. The museum's Free Mondays have been replaced by "Thank-You Thursdays," whi.. more

Dec 18, 2013 4:46 PM Around MKE

 EmilJannings was top billed in The Blue Angel ,yet the 1930 film became Marlene Dietrich’s launch pad to stardom. The Blue Angel has been issued in atwo-disc Blu-ray set, featuring the slightly different German and Englis.. more

Dec 17, 2013 4:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage9951.jpe

The Milwaukee rep has assembled some of its finest actors for its production of Conor McPherson’s contemporary drama The Seafarer , the tale of four Irishmen who play poker with the devil. Lee Ernst plays Sharky, an alcoholic more

Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9881.jpe

The Seafarer takes its title from an ancient English poem hearkening to man’s spiritual struggle for peace and endurance. The Milwaukee Rep’s new production comes courtesy of talented Irish playwright Conor McPherson, whose early years of a... more

Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage9850.jpe

The Milwaukee rep has assembled some of its finest actors for its production of Conor McPherson’s contemporary drama The Seafarer , the tale of four Irishmen who play poker with the devil. Lee Ernst plays Sharky, an alcoholic more

Feb 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I can’t imagine how many shows I’ve seen at the Rep’s Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre. The quality at a Rep show has been pretty consistent over the years, which is great. The problem with a commitment to consistent quality is that all the shows so.. more

Feb 15, 2010 4:51 PM Theater

blogimage9835.jpe

The Milwaukee rep has assembled some of its finest actors for its production of Conor McPherson’s contemporary drama The Seafarer , the tale of four Irishmen who play poker with the devil. Lee Ernst plays Sharky, an alcoholic more

Feb 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

This February the Milwaukee Rep invites theatergoers to hang out at the Quadracci Powerhouse Theater to watch four Irishmen play poker with the devil, as it presents Conor McPherson’s contemporary drama The Seafarer.Judging from the cast, t... more

Feb 12, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage9820.jpe

The Milwaukee rep has assembled some of its finest actors for its production of Conor McPherson’s contemporary drama The Seafarer , the tale of four Irishmen who play poker with the devil. Lee Ernst plays Sharky, an alcoholic more

Feb 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9796.jpe

The Milwaukee rep has assembled some of its finest actors for its production of Conor McPherson’s contemporary drama The Seafarer , the tale of four Irishmen who play poker with the devil. Lee Ernst plays Sharky, an alcoholic more

Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In 1989, community radio station 1290 WMCS and the Salvation Army teamed up to serve the n The 19th Annual Christmas Family Feast will be held Thursday, Dec. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2:3 ,News more

Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM News 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES