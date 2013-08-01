RSS

Seating

pizza.jpg.jpe

The Pizza Man reopened on Monday after a more than two-year absence following a fire that burnt down the restaurant's former Oakland Avenue location. The restaurant remains on the East Side, with the new location at 2947 North Downer Ave. Founder.. more

Aug 1, 2013 12:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage8341.jpe

With the exception of ticketed Marcus Amphitheater events, Summerfest concerts have always been first-come, first-seated affairs, but the festival\'s newest stage departs from that general-admission model. The $13.5 million, state-of-the-art <a hr.. more

Jun 11, 2012 4:30 PM On Music

blogimage8341.jpe

The Alchemist Theatre is bringing the most famous vampire of all time back from the dead once again in its production of Dracula: The Undead, which runs through Nov. 7 and, in typical Alchemist fashion, promises not to skimp on comely, youn... more

Oct 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES