Seating
Pizza Man Reopens on Downer Ave.
The Pizza Man reopened on Monday after a more than two-year absence following a fire that burnt down the restaurant's former Oakland Avenue location. The restaurant remains on the East Side, with the new location at 2947 North Downer Ave. Founder.. more
Aug 1, 2013 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Scalped Summerfest Side-Stage Tickets Are Now a Thing
With the exception of ticketed Marcus Amphitheater events, Summerfest concerts have always been first-come, first-seated affairs, but the festival\'s newest stage departs from that general-admission model. The $13.5 million, state-of-the-art <a hr.. more
Jun 11, 2012 4:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Dracula: The Undead
The Alchemist Theatre is bringing the most famous vampire of all time back from the dead once again in its production of Dracula: The Undead, which runs through Nov. 7 and, in typical Alchemist fashion, promises not to skimp on comely, youn... more
Oct 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee