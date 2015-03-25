RSS

Seeds

homemovies_psychout.jpg.jpe

Youtube

Despite the faux-hippie dialogue, the 1968 period piece Psych-out has many things going for it: Jack Nicholson, cinematography by Laszlo Kovacs and a soundtrack featuring The Seeds and The Strawberry Alarm Clock. more

Mar 25, 2015 3:45 PM Home Movies

concertreview_tvontheradio.jpg.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Sara Bill

TV on the Radio delivered a carefree, free-spirited show for a sold-out Pabst Theater. more

Mar 25, 2015 12:40 PM Concert Reviews

onmusic_tvontheradio.jpg.jpe

via thefunstar.com

TV on the Radio hasn’t performed in Milwaukee since2011, and a lot has happened in those three years. The Brooklyn art-rock bandtook a short hiatus to work on various solo projects then returned this yearwith a solid new album this fall, Seeds .. more

Dec 9, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

blogimage11428.jpe

Pro-Life Wisconsin announced a dual endorsement for governor, finding that both of the Republicans in the race—Mark Neumann and Scott Walker—are “100% pro-life.” No big deal, right, since the Republican Party is pro-life, right?W more

Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

blogimage11035.jpe

Milwaukee hard rockers Trance Halo inaugurate a refigured line-up with their second release. Christ Radomski (guitar) and Russ Fink (drums), both formerly of Evel, segue smoothly into the band's dramatic post-grunge moodscapes. Theirs is a... more

May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

