RSS

Seeing Things

Today is arguably one of the busiest sports days of the year. Thisyear, it's even busier with the inclusion of the World BaseballClassic. But even the WBC was smart enough not to schedule the USA fortonight, knowing they'd get no ratings agains.. more

Mar 19, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

The Journal has had a string of articles highlighting individual players on the roster that's worth checking out.Ryan BraunPrince FielderJ.J. HardyMike CameronCorey HartBill HallRickie WeeksTrot Nixon and Chris DuffyManny ParraBench Players - spec.. more

Mar 1, 2009 5:00 AM More Sports

blogimage2976.jpe

   Withthe Wallflowers on hiatus, the band's frontman, Jakob Dylan—who ha   Seeing Things ,CD Reviews more

Jul 21, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage2791.jpe

Jakob Dylan first made a name for himself with The Wallflowers. Bob’s son and his band mainstream recognition with the 1996 release Bringing Down the Horse. The album also contained some hits for the band, including “6th Avenue Heartache” and the... more

Jul 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES