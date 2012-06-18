Series
Night Flight @ Quarters Rock 'n' Roll Palace
A perfectly talented solo artist in her own right, Milwaukee's Stacian (aka Dania Luck) has been expanding as of late. You can still periodically find her on stage, coaxing serenely strange sounds from a battery of synths and drum machines.... more
Jun 18, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Checking-In With The Stage Poets
I can’t find any proof of it, but I’m pretty sure locally-bred nonlinear intellectual Matt Cook once said that DaVinci had invented a working helicopter long before they’d ever come up with a practical airplane. I don’t know if this is true and I .. more
Aug 31, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Immersion in Film
Immersion in Film In a new exhibit at the Haggerty Museum of Art, titled “Stop. Look. Listen: An Exhibition of Video Works,” more than a dozen international video artists challenge society’s perception,Art more
Oct 24, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 2 Comments