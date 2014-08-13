RSS

Seven Keys To Slaughter Peak

Augustis that strange twilight between summer theater and the regular season.Milwaukee Chamber has already opened the regular theater season earlier thismonth, but there are still a few shows of summer opening in cozy, little venuesaround town.. more

Aug 13, 2014 1:22 PM Theater

Each week thethree events discussed in the Art Preview column in the Shepherd 's print edition are winnowed from amore comprehensive list of that week's happenings. This list occasionally consists of upwardsof ten events. The decision concer.. more

Jun 1, 2014 9:47 PM Visual Arts

TheBoulevard Theatre has been hosting Verse& Vino fundraisers for quite some time now. The latest hits the CityLights Building in the Menomonee Valley this June 14. The fundraiser runs from5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. There are silent auctions. There is.. more

May 31, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

Many of Milwaukee's best regarded restaurants will join Blue Jacket Restaurant and Bar for its first annual Taste of the Third Coast tasting event, a fundraiser for the Alliance for the Great Lakes. The tasting will take place Sunday, June 22 from.. more

May 19, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

Being a museum member has its perks. Among them: Member Swap Day, a twice-annual promotion that seven Milwaukee museums host where members of one museum are given complimentary access to every other museum as well. The museums will hold their late.. more

May 5, 2014 5:00 PM Around MKE

Writer/directorPatrick Schmitz (best-known for Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer ) has anew project for the summer. It’s a comic take on Shakespeare’s Romeo &Juliet . Schmitz is a very witty guy, which should be reason enough to lookforward to t.. more

May 5, 2014 1:00 PM Theater

For Milwaukee Rep’s season finale, and Joseph Hanreddy’s final production as the company’s artistic director, the Rep spotlights its resident actors in a new adaptation of a classic crime story by Earl Derr Biggers. In the farcical myste more

Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

