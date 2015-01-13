Sexual Orientation
My Husband Is A Crossdresser
Laura Anne Stuart addresses a question from a reader who has just learned that her husband is a crossdresser and wonders what this means about his identity, future actions and their relationship. more
Jan 13, 2015 10:10 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
The Temperamentals this March with Theatrical Tendencies
This coming March, Theatrical Tendencies will be staging the Milwaukee premiere of a 2009 drama by John Marans. The play sounds fascinating . . . shedding light on a corner of history that hasn't garnered a whole lot of attention and adding to the.. more
Dec 28, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Does Wearing Women’s Clothing Make Me Gay?
Am I crazy? My girlfriend let me dress up a couple of months ago. Now I’m finding I like women’s clothes a lot and seem to be attracted to men. I just love the feeling of the whole deal. My girlfriend told her friend, who told everybody els... more
Sep 26, 2013 5:46 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
My husband has just released his deepest, darkest secret of being a crossdresser. He also posted a Craigslist ad. Is he cheating on me with men? Is he gay? Why would he advertise himself in lingerie online so the public can more
Jul 18, 2013 5:27 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Virtual Book Tour: Best Sex Writing 2013
The prolific erotica writer and editor Rachel Kramer Bussel recently kicked off her virtual book tour for Best Sex Writing 2013: The State of Today’s Sexual Culture. A virtual book tour is one where different columnists more
May 8, 2013 1:36 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Don’t Ask, Don’t Tolerate
Much of the first year of President Bill Clinton’s administration got sidetracked as a result of Clinton trying to live up to his campaign promise to end discrimination against gays in the military.It said something about how deep-rooted bi... more
Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties