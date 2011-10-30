Shades Of Gray
Shades Of Gray
Spalding Gray was a truly remarkable performer. When he first started performing, the idea of going to watch someone deliver an autobiographical monologue wasn’t nearly as commonplace as it is today. It wasn’t just that he was one of the first.. more
Oct 30, 2011 7:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Theatre Gigante's Spald-a-rama
A couple of weeks ago, I was bottle-feeding my daughter when I ran across an indie film from 1985. Never released on DVD, it'Âs an extremely obscure film. A teen-aged Jennifer Connelly was sent to the school psychologist. The psychologist was p.. more
Oct 17, 2011 11:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
River Rhythms w/ Paul Cebar
Over the years Paul Cebar has hit the road with a variety of different bands, while never straying from Milwaukee for too long. The same cannot be said for his eclectic style of music, however, which usually draws far more from the sounds o... more
Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Braves
For the first time since Prince Fielder dominated the 2009 Home Run Derby, the Milwaukee Brewers return home to kick off a three-game series tonight against the Atlanta Braves. The Crew hopes to rebound after this week’s humiliating series ... more
Jul 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee