What We Do In The Shadows

Thealarm clock rings and a hand, emerging from the coffin alongside the nightstand,probes for the off button. Out comes Viago, a bit stiff but spry for a creature379 years old. Of course, he’s a vampire, and has the cape to prove it. “Yes,nigh.. more

Mar 12, 2015 5:15 PM I Hate Hollywood

The cultural cross-connections are fascinating in this rambling documentary. A 1960 instrumental by the British group The Shadows, later covered by The Ventures, found its way into the 1973 album by the Incredible Bongo Band, a bi-racial Am... more

Dec 8, 2013 6:25 PM Home Movies

Thirty years after the final war, solitary Eli is the ultimate survivor. Portrayed by a graying Denzel Washington, Eli possesses a rare remaining copy of the bible and carries a machete -- wielded against anyone foolish enough to try and ta... more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

