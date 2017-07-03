Shakespeare Raw
Performing Arts Weekly: July 6-12, 2017
Memories Dinner Theater cooks up A Crock of Schnitzel, Boozy Bard sticks it to Julius Caesar, and we wish “Bon Voyage!" to the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra as it departs for Argentina and Uruguay—but not before the MYSO performs tw... more
Jul 3, 2017 11:01 AM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
A Winter’s Tale in Summer
Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale is a bit of a mess. Three acts of intense drama open for two acts of comedy with a happy ending. It’s as though a couple of different plays half-finished plays got sutured together by some producer who had not.. more
Jul 20, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Raw Tempest In July
They’re referring to it as a “wacky beach romp.” Next month, Boozy Bard presents a Shakespeare Raw staging of The Tempest. The Shakespeare Raw approach focusses on the fun end of Shakespeare without worrying about all the tedious pretension tha.. more
Jun 28, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Henry VIII Raw
So they’re doing a production of Henry VIII without rehearsing it. What’s the worst that could happen? Sure it’s got more stage directions than any other play by Shakespeare, but it only caused the Globe Theatre to burn down once . (Really.. more
May 6, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hamlet: Raw, Uncooked
Hamlet has been staged countless times over the course of the past 400 years or so since it was written. People have agonized over every possible angle of every possible line. The tragedy contains one of the single most beautiful soliloquies.. more
Mar 6, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Boozy Bard Macbeth
Early next month Shakespeare Raw presents the first of two October opportunities to hang out with one of the most legendary tragic figures in the history of drama as it stages Macbeth. UWM Theatre will be staging it’s near future vision of t.. more
Sep 27, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Boozy Pound of Flesh
Midway through next month Boozy Bard presents Shakespeare Raw: Merchant of Venice at the Best Place Tavern. The idea is simple: a group of actors familiarize themselves with a play--in this case, Merchant of Venice --a moneylending drama w.. more
Aug 28, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'Titus Andronicus' as Lighthearted Comedy
Titus Andronicus is thought to have been Shakespeare’s first tragedy. It is one of his least-respected plays. Back then bloody revenge drama was popular. So it’s possible this was Shakespeare’s attempt to sell tickets without regard to artistic me.. more
May 22, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Shakespeare Raw with Boozy Bard at the Best Place in 2015
Some time ago, a certain (no longer active) Milwaukee theater critic showed a certain amount of snobbery when he suggested that only those who are classically trained Shakespearian actors should perform the works of Shakespeare. Ignoring how poorl.. more
Nov 27, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Shakespeare Raw Presents Macbeth at Best Place
Injust a few days, Shakespeare Raw will be staging a what may prove to bea fast and loose version of Macbeth at the beginning of nextmonth. 20 actors play 20 parts in an unrehearsed production that is alsoadvertised as involving a “$#!+ton of .. more
Oct 1, 2014 10:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Tim and Eric
Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim aren’t cartoons, but they are the stars on the Cartoon Network, filling late-night airtime with “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!,” a surreal sketch comedy show. With the poorly lit sets and sad more
Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dr. John and The Lower 911 Band w/ John Fohl
Even after boogie-woogie pianist/voodoo-R&B musician Dr. John hypnotized his own cult following in the late ’60s, he never gave up his side career as a session player for the stars. He continued recording with the likes of B.B. King, Ringo more
Nov 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Birdie’s Café Is a West Side Delight
Birdie’s Café looks like a place you might stumble across on a walk through a European city. Outside, the restaurant, tucked into a quiet side street near Washington Park, resembles a rambling, half-timbered Tudor. Indoors, the café op more
Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Ethiopian Cottage
Africa is a large continent with many nations, so talking about African food is similar to speaking of European food (do you mean fish and chips or pasta?). Ethiopian Cottage is a fine representative of the food of East Africa, where injera... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Democratic Candidates for Lieutenant Governor
On Sept. 14, voters in the Democratic primary will select the running mate for the party’s nominee for governor, presumed to be Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. The selection of the lieutenant governor will shape the strength and focus of the t... more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Longtime Legislator Peggy Krusick Challenged in Democratic Primary
Is this a bad year for incumbents—especially Democratic incumbents?Voters on the southwest side of Milwaukee and Greenfield will decide that question on Sept. 14, when 27-year incumbent Rep. Peggy Krusick faces newcomer Scott Dettman. Krusi... more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
John Doe w/ Robbie Fulks @ Shank Hall
Unlike many punk pioneers, former X frontman John Doe has managed to remain both alive and relevant. In fact, Doe’s output has increased as he has gotten older. The 21st century has seen him release six albums, the latest being 2009’s Count... more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews
Freaks Come Out Fest
A three-day showcase of area experimental rock, pop and punk bands, Freaks Come Out Fest returns to the all-ages arts space the Borg Ward for its second year tonight. Tonight’s lineup includes Holy Shit!, Cartilage Party, Freedom Ride more
May 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Kings Go Forth w/ Chicago Stone Lightning Band
When Milwaukee’s retro-soul 10-piece Kings Go Forth last played a record release at Turner Hall Ballroom in July, everything went well save for the absence of an actual record to release. They had good reason for the delay, though: They’d j... more
Apr 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee