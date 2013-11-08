Shannon Tyburski
Soulstice’s Meeting of the Minds
It’s a really fun premise: One of the 20th century’s most influential artists hangs out at a French café with one of that century’s most influential scientific minds. Somewhere along the line, the single most successful solo recording act i... more
Nov 8, 2013 4:30 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dynamic Cast Bursts Through Sunset’s ‘Stage Door’
The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove opens its season with a dramatic celebration of the art of theater. Edna Ferber and George S. Kaufman's Stage Door is a tightly written exploration of art versus commerce... more
Sep 21, 2012 4:12 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Juliet and Romeo' Puts Women in Control
Bad Example's Juliet and Romeo is an interesting exercise that creates an enjoyable and novel theatrical experience. Playwrights Theresa Stefaniak and David Kaye have flipped the gender... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Odd, Ends and Gender with Bad Example
Romeo and Juliet is such a tired plot that it rarely gets produced. This is weird considering that there have been quite a few productions of Macbeth and Hamlet over the course of the past few years. Overexposure never slows THOSE productions... more
Jul 13, 2012 2:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Power Dynamics Flipped in 'Juliet and Romeo'
Modern productions of Shakespeare sometimes switch things up with respect to gender. The late Milwaukee Shakespeare created a memorable production of The Taming of the Shrew in which men played all of the roles. This summer... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Shannon Tyburski, Jane Austen and Acacia's cozy cavern
People often ask me if the theatre activity in Milwaukee dies-down in summer. (It doesn’t.) If there is a slow-down point in the summer, it’s probably in July. This coming week, there’s almost nothing opening. Next week, though: four shows openi.. more
Jul 4, 2011 2:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rufus Wainwright: Milwaukee at Last!
In 2007, singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright gave a spectacular concert at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater, making good use of the theater’s acoustics to sing an a cappella Irish traditional, and having a little fun with a song-and-dance routine i... more
Oct 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lupe Fiasco
With vices off limits, though, he had plenty of time to rap about more personal topics on his 2006 debut Food and Liquor, like absentee fathers, daily life in Chicago (in both the suburbs and the streets) and, most prominently, his love of ... more
Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Today in Milwaukee