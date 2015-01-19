RSS

Shirley Manson

concertreview_pablove.jpg.jpe

Benjamin Wick

For its sixth year, Milwaukee’s annual Pablove benefit concert embraced cover bands with a twist. more

Jan 19, 2015 12:05 PM Concert Reviews

shirley_manson.jpg.jpe

Since debuting six years ago, the annual Pablove Benefit Concert has hosted the reunion of many popular Wisconsin bands, but the upcoming installment will mark the first time a band has been created specifically for the event. The sixth annual Pab.. more

Nov 17, 2014 1:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

music.jpg.jpe

Garbage have been on the road for a long time now. By the time they finish their tour behind their latest album, 2012’s Not Your Kind of People, later this month, the veteran alt-rock band will have been touring for over a year more

Apr 3, 2013 5:22 PM Music Feature

blogimage19108.jpe

It's been seven years since the quartet featuring Scottish singer Shirley Manson and those three guys from Madison, Wis. (Butch Vig, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker) made new music. But they're back with their fifth and Garbagephiles should... more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage10941.jpe

Milwaukee Ballet’s new Peter Pan is visually and aurally ravishing. The bedrock of the work is Philip Feeney’s thrilling score, commissioned by the company for this world premiere and triumphantly performed by the Ballet Orchestra and the M... more

May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES