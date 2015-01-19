Shirley Manson
Pablove 6 @ Turner Hall Ballroom
For its sixth year, Milwaukee’s annual Pablove benefit concert embraced cover bands with a twist. more
Jan 19, 2015 12:05 PM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Shirley Manson's David Bowie Tribute Will Headline the 2015 Pablove Benefit Concert
Since debuting six years ago, the annual Pablove Benefit Concert has hosted the reunion of many popular Wisconsin bands, but the upcoming installment will mark the first time a band has been created specifically for the event. The sixth annual Pab.. more
Nov 17, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Garbage Stick Together This Time
Garbage have been on the road for a long time now. By the time they finish their tour behind their latest album, 2012’s Not Your Kind of People, later this month, the veteran alt-rock band will have been touring for over a year more
Apr 3, 2013 5:22 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Garbage
It's been seven years since the quartet featuring Scottish singer Shirley Manson and those three guys from Madison, Wis. (Butch Vig, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker) made new music. But they're back with their fifth and Garbagephiles should... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Album Reviews
