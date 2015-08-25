RSS
‘A Sharp Dressed Man’
A man doesn’t have to be a millionaire or a lord to look like a million bucks. That’s the mission of Nas Laine. This May, he moved his men’s tailoring shop, NL Suits, into a space shared with 3rd Ward Jewelry and Shoo in a Historic Third Wa... more
Aug 25, 2015 8:22 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
MishMash Fest's Riverwest Has Talent Competition Will Showcase “Dark Performing Arts
Riverwest’s Art Bar is expanding the entertainment offerings at its annualMishmash Fest this year. In addition to the continuously impressive lineup oflocal music, the festival is including a talent competition for the first time.Taking place o.. more
Jul 15, 2014 10:00 AM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
