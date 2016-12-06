Shorewood Public Library
Death in Dystopia
Scythe, the first book in a chilling new series by Neal Shusterman, who has also written screenplays for films and TV shows, will be the topic of discussion by the author at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Shorewood Public Library. more
Dec 6, 2016 3:27 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Plein Air Shorewood Concludes With a Festive Bash
Plein Air Shorewood culminates with a reception and gala during which attendees can view and bid on the more than 150 paintings created during the event for one night only. “This is a forum for conversation between neighbors,” and an opp... more
Sep 12, 2013 6:10 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Ghost of the Family Farm
Over the years farming has transitioned from operating primarily as a family business to the proliferation of large agri-farms, a switch hard felt in many small towns across the American Midwest. Author Jerry Apps’ timely new more
Apr 4, 2013 4:47 PM Jenni Herrick Books