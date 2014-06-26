Shrimp
In Search of the Best Food at Summerfest
No one goes to Summerfest just to eat. That's what StateFair is for. But after eight hours of rockin' out, you're going to need alittle something to get you through those 10 p.m. headliners. I tried asmattering of offerings so you don't have to.. more
Jun 26, 2014 3:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
La Merenda
Chef/owner Peter Sandroni opened La Merenda in February 2007. Customers were instantly wowed with his selection of international tapas including such items as lumpia Shanghai, lobster more
Jul 10, 2013 11:07 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Fishing for Mexican Seafood
At most local Mexican restaurants seafood takes up little of the menu, and is usually limited to shrimp fajitas, maybe a seafood cocktail and, if lucky, a ceviche appetizer. But that changed dramatically in the autumn of 2009 more
Feb 13, 2013 4:31 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Japanese Lunch
Kiku (202 W. Wisconsin Ave.) is a favorite Japanese restaurant among Shepherd Express readers. Although the restaurant has two bars, the space is not especially large. The menu has a breadth of seafood entrée options more
Dec 20, 2012 3:27 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Turner Hall Reopens
In 2010 the restaurant at Turner Hall closed its doors. Quite a shame as the Hall, constructed in 1882, has a lot of charm. The restaurant reopened a few weeks ago and a few improvements have been made. The wood floors more
Dec 20, 2012 11:40 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Fritz's Tasty, Affordable Serbian Fare
The exterior of Fritz's Pub looks like many corner bars in Milwaukee. And upon entering, it still fits the bill, with its dark, windowless interior, sheet-paneling walls and imitation brick. But Fritz's menu, which includes some Serbian ite... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The White Russian Drops a Free Battle Beats Mixtape
Jun 13, 2011 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Joe Jack Talcum w/ The Goodnight Loving and The Boo-Hoos
The name Joe Jack Talcum might not ring many bells for casual punk fans, but the name Joe Genaro might. Genaro, who has been self-releasing cassettes and albums under the Joe Jack Talcum nom de plum for years, was the founding guitarist and... more
Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tempura Shrimp Tacos
To serve 4 people you will need: 2 pounds 15-20 count tiger shrimp 1 sm,Just Cook It more
Jun 15, 2009 12:00 AM Richard Kerhin Eat/Drink
Short Orders (Tres Magueyes)
Oneof my favorite Mexican foods is camarones a la diabla—the devil’sshrimp. In theory means shrimp in a fiendishly spicy red pepper sauce,but even in Mexicothe level of spicing varies considerably. A simple beachside restaurantat Zihuatanejo serv... more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments