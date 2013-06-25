Sidewalks
The Gleefully Consistent World of Matt and Kim
Matt Johnson has never had milk in his cereal.“I’m not vegan or lactose intolerant or anything, and cereal is pretty much my more
Jun 25, 2013 11:43 PM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Staying True to Matt & Kim
Matt & Kim keyboardist Matt Johnson knows the duo’s live shows are one of its biggest assets. The concerts have become legendary for the inclusive, participatory vibe he and drummer Kim Schifino create on stage, making more
Nov 7, 2012 11:28 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
New Release Wrap-Up: N.E.R.D., Matt & Kim, Elvis Costello
Pharrell Williams' vanity project N.E.R.D. is at its worst when it overreaches, and on its last two albums, it overreached pretty badly. For those listeners willing to grant the group a third strike, though, the group's new Nothing is a modest ple.. more
Nov 2, 2010 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Perfect Breakfast Potatoes
The potato is probably the most versatile edible known to man, yet time after time, I find this humble tuber has been abused by kitchens all over. Why it is so difficult to put out a well executed breakfast pota,Just Cook It more
Mar 30, 2009 12:00 AM Richard Kerhin Eat/Drink