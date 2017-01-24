RSS

Silence

silence.jpg.jpe

Epic in dimension yet intensely personal, Martin Scorsese’s Silence is suffused with Roman Catholic martyrology in its images of Japanese Christians tortured, crucified or burned alive for their faith. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:32 PM Film Reviews

Some progressive-metal bands tend to emphasize either the “progressive” or the “metal.” But California’s In the Silence—a quartet that self-released A Fair Dream Gone Mad before leading prog-metal label Sensory Records recently picked... more

Jul 2, 2013 10:10 PM Album Reviews

blogimage18676.jpe

John Cage the composer was almost inseparable from Cage the essayist. They were facets of the same persona. Prefacing the handsome 50th anniversary edition of Cage's seminal collection of writings, Silence, is an introductory essay... more

May 14, 2012 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES