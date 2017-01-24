Silence
Martin Scorsese Ponders the 'Silence' of God
Epic in dimension yet intensely personal, Martin Scorsese’s Silence is suffused with Roman Catholic martyrology in its images of Japanese Christians tortured, crucified or burned alive for their faith. more
Jan 24, 2017 3:32 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
In the Silence
Some progressive-metal bands tend to emphasize either the “progressive” or the “metal.” But California’s In the Silence—a quartet that self-released A Fair Dream Gone Mad before leading prog-metal label Sensory Records recently picked... more
Jul 2, 2013 10:10 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Silence: 50th Anniversary Edition (Wesleyan University Press), by John Cage
John Cage the composer was almost inseparable from Cage the essayist. They were facets of the same persona. Prefacing the handsome 50th anniversary edition of Cage's seminal collection of writings, Silence, is an introductory essay... more
May 14, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books