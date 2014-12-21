Sing Along
Any live stage show that overlaps the end of the year could potentially have something special planned for that final night of the year. Skylight Music Theatre will be having a special performance of The Wizard of Oz the evening Dec. 31. This year.. more
Dec 21, 2014 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Lee Rowley and Friends at ComedySportz the Day After the 25th
Lee Rowley has been active in the local comedy scene for quite some time. This month his name serves as the title for a new monthly program. Lee Rowley And Friends is a program of stand-up, sketch and improv comedy. Stand-up acts Tyler Menz and Ch.. more
Dec 20, 2014 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Shannon Curfman w/ H2-Oh
In 1999, at age 15, guitarist/songwriter Shannon Curfman burst onto the blues and roots rock scene with her major-label debut, Loud Guitars, Big Suspicion , under the direction of Clive Davis and Arista Records. The record garnered rave more
May 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fear Factory w/ Prong, Silent Civilian and Thy Will Be Done
For those within the industrial metal community, seasoned Roadrunner Records veterans Fear Factory are considered one of the genre’s most reliable entities, enormously more
May 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sing Along With GREASE: A '70's version of the '50's
The thought of a large group of people getting together in a major downtown theatre venue to sing along with Grease is a bit disturbing to me. I’m not even sure why. Prior to things getting complicated, tonight and tomorrow night, The Skylight .. more
Jul 31, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
It's Already Election Day
It’s Already Election Day Early absentee voting has begun B Y L I S A K A I S E R Technically, Wisconsin is not an early voting state. But eligible voters can ca,News Features more
Oct 11, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features