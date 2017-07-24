RSS

A wide range of Milwaukee talent paid tribute to the late Amy Winehouse for three sets spanning three hours at Company Brewing last Friday night. more

Jul 24, 2017 10:33 AM Concert Reviews

WebsterX attempted to display as much Milwaukee talent as one bill would allow for his ambitious album-release show. more

May 30, 2017 9:34 AM Concert Reviews

Pleasure Thief, Siren, Shle Berry, Tontine Ensemble and others led a night of stunning performances for the festival's 2017 kickoff. more

Apr 28, 2017 9:55 AM Concert Reviews

Earlier this month producers Chris Siegel of KIINGs and Strehlow of Noh Life landed a Radio Milwaukee Music Award for their summer jam "This is How." For their latest joint track, the two have tapped a similarly sunny feel. Recorded with singer Si.. more

Dec 13, 2016 6:01 PM On Music

“Fitz and Friends,” an art exhibition taking place at 131 W. Seeboth St. on Aug. 19-21, includes painting, works on paper and geometric works on wood. Also appearing will be five local performers. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:03 PM Visual Arts

It was just last month that KIINGS producer Chris Siegel and a host of collaborators dropped their joyous summer jam "This Is How." Now he's re-teamed with a pair of singers from that track, Lex Allen and Siren, for a follow-up with a similarly li.. more

Jun 9, 2016 5:46 PM On Music

It’s probably a coincidence that KIINGS’ Chris Siegel dropped his new single on a bright, sunny morning after what was hopefully the last chilly weekend of the spring, but it's fitting, because “This Is How” feels like an official declaration t.. more

May 16, 2016 3:30 PM On Music

Photo by Kenny Hoopla

Milwaukee rapper/producer Mic Kellogg partially credits a cranky neighbor for the distinct aesthetic of his debut LP, “Breakfast.” more

Jan 19, 2016 5:15 PM Local Music

Photo by Bast Pictures

An array of artists from Milwaukee’s music scene lent their voices to Kiings’ debut full-length album, WWYDF. more

Feb 24, 2015 10:02 PM Music Feature 2 Comments

Fresh from being crowned the city's solo artist of the year at last month's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards, Milwaukee rapper WebsterX is preparing a new album for this year, and today he debuted the video for its first single, "Doomsday," a pensive .. more

Jan 22, 2015 5:50 PM On Music

MOCT (240 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) is hosting their Rage in 3D New Years Eve Party on December, 31 from 8pm until 5am. Featuring DJ's Whyb, Chris V and James Dece. There will be extra sound and lights, 3D movies and visuals will displayed all ni... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

The indie-pop band Eisley is prone to poppy, Coldplay-ish pianos and is comprised of four young siblings and their cousin. That set-up implies novelty act, but the group has won the support of some esteemed indie peers, most notably Bright ... more

Nov 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Grave-robbing murderer Ed Gein has been the inspiration for horror films from Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but until now he’d never been the subject of a musical. Filmed for just $9,000 and starring director Dan Davies more

Oct 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

“I feel like even if The New Pornographers weren’t around, I’d still be making music. It’s shocking to think that this would become a career,” says Carl “A.C.” Newman, head of indie-pop pros The New Pornographers. more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

Elaine Erickson Gallery closes the three-dimensional exhibition "Manifestations" on August 31. This exceptional show curated by Elaine Erickson at her gallery in the Marshall Building on East Buffalo Street in the Historic Third Ward features .. more

Aug 27, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

In October, Pentecostal preacher Thomas Weeks told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution thath Atlanta Journal-Constitution ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

