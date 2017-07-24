Siren
Amy Winehouse Supper Club Offered an Epic Tribute to the Late Singer
A wide range of Milwaukee talent paid tribute to the late Amy Winehouse for three sets spanning three hours at Company Brewing last Friday night. more
Jul 24, 2017 10:33 AM Lauren Keene Concert Reviews
WebsterX w/ The Milwaukee Medley @ Turner Hall Ballroom
WebsterX attempted to display as much Milwaukee talent as one bill would allow for his ambitious album-release show. more
May 30, 2017 9:34 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Scenes From Arte Para Todos's Opening Night in Walker's Point
Pleasure Thief, Siren, Shle Berry, Tontine Ensemble and others led a night of stunning performances for the festival's 2017 kickoff. more
Apr 28, 2017 9:55 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Chris Siegel, Strehlow and Company Deliver Tropical Vibes on "Streets Ahead"
Earlier this month producers Chris Siegel of KIINGs and Strehlow of Noh Life landed a Radio Milwaukee Music Award for their summer jam "This is How." For their latest joint track, the two have tapped a similarly sunny feel. Recorded with singer Si.. more
Dec 13, 2016 6:01 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
‘Fitz and Friends’ Celebrates International Art and Local Music
“Fitz and Friends,” an art exhibition taking place at 131 W. Seeboth St. on Aug. 19-21, includes painting, works on paper and geometric works on wood. Also appearing will be five local performers. more
Aug 16, 2016 3:03 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Lex Allen and Siren Join KIINGS' Chris Siegel on "All I Think About"
It was just last month that KIINGS producer Chris Siegel and a host of collaborators dropped their joyous summer jam "This Is How." Now he's re-teamed with a pair of singers from that track, Lex Allen and Siren, for a follow-up with a similarly li.. more
Jun 9, 2016 5:46 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Bask in the Warmth of Chris Siegel's Euphoric Summer Dance Jam "This Is How"
It’s probably a coincidence that KIINGS’ Chris Siegel dropped his new single on a bright, sunny morning after what was hopefully the last chilly weekend of the spring, but it's fitting, because “This Is How” feels like an official declaration t.. more
May 16, 2016 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mic Kellogg Keeps It Mellow
Milwaukee rapper/producer Mic Kellogg partially credits a cranky neighbor for the distinct aesthetic of his debut LP, “Breakfast.” more
Jan 19, 2016 5:15 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Kiings Round Up Milwaukee Talent on ‘WWYDF’
An array of artists from Milwaukee’s music scene lent their voices to Kiings’ debut full-length album, WWYDF. more
Feb 24, 2015 10:02 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 2 Comments
Find Comfort in WebsterX's "Doomsday" Video
Fresh from being crowned the city's solo artist of the year at last month's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards, Milwaukee rapper WebsterX is preparing a new album for this year, and today he debuted the video for its first single, "Doomsday," a pensive .. more
Jan 22, 2015 5:50 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rage in 3D
MOCT (240 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) is hosting their Rage in 3D New Years Eve Party on December, 31 from 8pm until 5am. Featuring DJ's Whyb, Chris V and James Dece. There will be extra sound and lights, 3D movies and visuals will displayed all ni... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Eisley w/ Ives The Band and Christie DuPree
The indie-pop band Eisley is prone to poppy, Coldplay-ish pianos and is comprised of four young siblings and their cousin. That set-up implies novelty act, but the group has won the support of some esteemed indie peers, most notably Bright ... more
Nov 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ed Gein: The Musical
Grave-robbing murderer Ed Gein has been the inspiration for horror films from Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but until now he’d never been the subject of a musical. Filmed for just $9,000 and starring director Dan Davies more
Oct 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Renewed Pornographers
“I feel like even if The New Pornographers weren’t around, I’d still be making music. It’s shocking to think that this would become a career,” says Carl “A.C.” Newman, head of indie-pop pros The New Pornographers. more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Music Feature
Elaine Erickson Demystifies the "Manifestations" Exhibition
Elaine Erickson Gallery closes the three-dimensional exhibition "Manifestations" on August 31. This exceptional show curated by Elaine Erickson at her gallery in the Marshall Building on East Buffalo Street in the Historic Third Ward features .. more
Aug 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Traditional Values
