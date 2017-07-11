Sister Bay
Merry Maid Marion in Door County
David Farr’s The Heart of Robin Hood finds a suitably sylvan home this summer as Door Shakespeare brings it to an outdoor stage in Sister Bay. The Farr adaptation of the ancient legend is only ju,Theater more
Jul 11, 2017 2:42 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Decorated Goats Up for Auction in Sister Bay
The 13th annual, Door County Festival of Fine Arts isscheduled for August 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sister Bay Village Hall,on the Door Peninsula.The entire herd of decorated goats from the Goats on PolesProject will be up for auction .. more
Aug 4, 2015 4:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Door County's Summer Art Events
Vacation time, especially over the July 4 holiday, presents an opportunity to travel. Only three hours away, the bustling Door County peninsula features art galleries, exhibitions and special events throughout the summer... more
Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Portrait of An Artist's Studio II: Craig Blietz
From his secluded studio in Sister Bay, Wisconsin, Craig Blietz finds an hour in one of his precious mornings to chat about what inspires him---farm animals, and especially the cow. Acrylic, gouache, oil and watercolor images line the s.. more
Aug 26, 2011 12:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Portrait of an Artist's Studio: Craig Blietz
In a redwood sided, barn like structure in Sister Bay, Wisconsin, Door County's heritage speaks to contemporary realist painter Craig Blietz His three-story artist's studio fills with Northern light from a slanted wall of windows, and spotli.. more
Aug 23, 2011 12:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
James Jay Ingwersen @ Sister Bay, Wisconsin
Sep 5, 2010 7:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Lunch Menu Sparkles at Mimma’s on Brady Street
If one place could be credited with spearheading the rebirth of Brady Street, it would have to be Mimma’s (1307 E. Brady St.). The exterior looks like a modest storefront, but the accents of gold paint hint otherwise. Inside, black marble t... more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
South Shore Frolics
South Shore Frolics, one of Milwaukee’s oldest summer celebrations, marks its 60th year this weekend. Though it isn’t as high-concept as the competing Bastille Days celebration Downtown, this three-day South Shore Park gathering is the more... more
Jul 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Jul 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Method in Madness
Some artists don't offer up their secrets too willingly. Such is the case with Dennis Balk, whose work is currently on display at Inova/Kenilworth (through April 5). Balk deploys a vast arsenal of media and discipline,Art more
Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Visual Arts 11 Comments