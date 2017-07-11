RSS

Sister Bay

David Farr’s The Heart of Robin Hood finds a suitably sylvan home this summer as Door Shakespeare brings it to an outdoor stage in Sister Bay. The Farr adaptation of the ancient legend is only ju,Theater more

Jul 11, 2017 2:42 PM Theater

The 13th annual, Door County Festival of Fine Arts isscheduled for August 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sister Bay Village Hall,on the Door Peninsula.The entire herd of decorated goats from the Goats on PolesProject will be up for auction .. more

Aug 4, 2015 4:55 PM Around MKE

Vacation time, especially over the July 4 holiday, presents an opportunity to travel. Only three hours away, the bustling Door County peninsula features art galleries, exhibitions and special events throughout the summer... more

Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

From his secluded studio in Sister Bay, Wisconsin, Craig Blietz finds an hour in one of his precious mornings to chat about what inspires him---farm animals, and especially the cow. Acrylic, gouache, oil and watercolor images line the s.. more

Aug 26, 2011 12:08 PM Visual Arts

In a redwood sided, barn like structure in Sister Bay, Wisconsin, Door County's heritage speaks to contemporary realist painter Craig Blietz His three-story artist's studio fills with Northern light from a slanted wall of windows, and spotli.. more

Aug 23, 2011 12:46 PM Visual Arts

Sep 5, 2010 7:06 PM Visual Arts

If one place could be credited with spearheading the rebirth of Brady Street, it would have to be Mimma’s (1307 E. Brady St.). The exterior looks like a modest storefront, but the accents of gold paint hint otherwise. Inside, black marble t... more

Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

South Shore Frolics, one of Milwaukee’s oldest summer celebrations, marks its 60th year this weekend. Though it isn’t as high-concept as the competing Bastille Days celebration Downtown, this three-day South Shore Park gathering is the more... more

Jul 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Some artists don't offer up their secrets too willingly. Such is the case with Dennis Balk, whose work is currently on display at Inova/Kenilworth (through April 5). Balk deploys a vast arsenal of media and discipline,Art more

Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts 11 Comments

