Six Degrees Of Separation
Six Degrees of Separation
David Hampton passed himself off as the son of Sidney Poitier in the early '80s, conning money out of wealthy Manhattanites by claiming to be in New York... more
Jun 3, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sunset's Revealing 'Six Degrees of Separation'
It is said that real life mirrors art. John Guare's play Six Degrees of Separation, which opened last weekend at Sunset Playhouse, uses both as a starting point. Six Degrees is based upon a real account that began in 1983 with a smooth-talk... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
The Con Is On in Sunset's'Six Degrees'
When people take advantage of the ambiguity of identity at the expense of others, it can get positively revolting. Take the case of David Hampton, a man who passed himself off as the son of Sidney Poitier in the early '80s. Hampton conned m... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater