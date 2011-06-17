Skeleton Crew
Download Golden Coins' "Animal Variables" EP
The experimental Milwaukee group Golden Coins began offering its latest EP, Animal Variables, for free download this week, and it's one of the more unexpected releases I've heard in a while. It's a tough record to pigeonhole. Despite its wayward l.. more
Jun 17, 2011 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Skeleton Crew Get Rowing
From time to time,this blog likes to point out awesome album art of particular local interest, so I'm thrilled to add another one to the pile: The strikingly literal cover of the self-titled release from the trombone ensemble Skeleton Crew, whi.. more
Jun 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Shaking up the standard makeup of most cookie-cutter jazz bands that typically include a sax or a trumpet, Skeleton Crew boasts an arsenal of four trombones for their horn section. The trombones allow for more variety in their material, as ... more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Intelligent Traffic Signs
What can you do with a stop sign that hasn't already been done? That question nagged Rick Bergholz, CEO of Traffic and Parking Control Co.,The New Economy more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE