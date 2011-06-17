RSS

Skeleton Crew

blogimage6993.jpe

The experimental Milwaukee group Golden Coins began offering its latest EP, Animal Variables, for free download this week, and it's one of the more unexpected releases I've heard in a while. It's a tough record to pigeonhole. Despite its wayward l.. more

Jun 17, 2011 8:00 PM On Music

blogimage3909.jpe

From time to time,­this blog likes to point out awesome album art of particular local interest, so I'm thrilled to add another one to the pile: The strikingly literal cover of the self-titled release from the trombone ensemble Skeleton Crew, whi.. more

Jun 24, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage6993.jpe

Shaking up the standard makeup of most cookie-cutter jazz bands that typically include a sax or a trumpet, Skeleton Crew boasts an arsenal of four trombones for their horn section. The trombones allow for more variety in their material, as ... more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

What can you do with a stop sign that hasn't already been done? That question nagged Rick Bergholz, CEO of Traffic and Parking Control Co.,The New Economy more

Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES