The Milwaukee Paranormal Conference will be manifesting a fundraiser next Friday, May 13. It’s a variety show that will be coming to the Riverwest Public House Cooperative. Doors open on the Friday the 13th Fest at 8:00 p.m. In addition to horropu.. more

May 8, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

At month’s end, local comic Jason Hillman hosts Skully Sati’s latest Midnight Bazaar: Fever Dreams . This time around the variety show will feature a dip into the subconscious with a dream motif. Burlesque and variety acts featured on the show inc.. more

May 21, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

The Sultan Photography

Jan 31, 2015 2:00 PM Theater

While touring through Ann Arbor, Mich., with the band Camden a decade ago, Eric Osterman met and fell in love with the woman who would become his wife. He didn’t have to think long before he moved there from Milwaukee to be with her. It was... more

Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

The hit Broadway musical Wicked whizzed into town last week, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other backstage support. By far the more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Paula Wolf, 41, was arrested in Stevens Point, Wis., and charged with hitting four random pedestrians with projectiles on April 21. In Wolf's car, police found a blowgun, a slingshot and a bucket of rocks. After being questioned, Wolf told ... more

Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

