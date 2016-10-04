Skylar Grey
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 6-12
Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant will join Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle at a memorable benefit concert. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Are Playing a Free Turner Hall Ballroom Show
Macklemore, the formerly underground rapper who shot to the top of the charts and frat-house playlists alike with his inescapable novelty hit "Thrift Shop," will play a free show at the Turner Hall Ballroom Sunday, May 12 with his producing partne.. more
Apr 29, 2013 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Green Furniture Design
Rarely does a major art exhibition invite viewers to “please touch” the items on display. But accessibility plays a significant role in the recently opened exhibit titled “Green Furniture Design” at the Milwaukee Art Museum. This t more
Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee