Skylight Bar And Bistro
Fly Fishing Reel Auditions with Skylight
The new year brings with it opportunities for a variety of different performers to audition for a number of different productions. Early next year, Skylight Music Theatre will be holding auditions for fly fishing reels. This is a very specia.. more
Dec 22, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jonathan Gillard Daly presents Carl Sandburg This Month
I used to consult the Complete Poems of Carl Sandburg like it was some kind of oracle. Think about a problem, flip to a page at random and read the poem. Invariably it would relate. This month, Jonathan Gillard Daly pays tribute to Sandburg’s .. more
Oct 15, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Skylight Celebrates the Tony Awards
The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Theatre is, like so many other awards programs, a bloated canker on the otherwise beautiful face of respectable American art. Nevertheless, people like the Tony Awards. If local people want to celebrate.. more
May 31, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Renaissance Theaterworks’ Civil War Love Story
Ahhh, the things we do for love: awaking early to serve breakfast in bed, proclaiming oneself Supreme Head of the Church of England to annul our current marriage and marry Anne Boleyn, attempting to assassinate Reagan in order to impress J... more
Oct 8, 2014 2:27 AM Tyler Friedman Theater
The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History
The Haggerty Museum’s “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History” exhibit presents more than 40 prints from the 1960s and ’70s by award-winning photographer Stephen Shames. Shames, at the time enrolled as a student at the more
Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
UWM’s Donte McFadden Researches Black Filmmakers
Donte McFadden is a scholar of works by black filmmakers from the United States, continental Africa, Britain and the Caribbean. He is finishing a Ph.D. in the modern studies program of UW-Milwaukee’s English Department. Let’s start with yo more
Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Call Me Lightning w/ John the Savage, Breathe Fire and Centipedes
The Milwaukee trio Call Me Lightning is named for a Who song, and each year they’ve grown into that name. Their epic new album When I Am Gone My Blood Will Be Free is their most Who-esque yet, a righteous slab of pummeling more
Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee