RSS

Skylight Bar And Bistro

powder_430x3801.jpg.jpe

The new year brings with it opportunities for a variety of different performers to audition for a number of different productions. Early next year, Skylight Music Theatre will be holding auditions for fly fishing reels. This is a very specia.. more

Dec 22, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

jonathandaly.jpg.jpe

I used to consult the Complete Poems of Carl Sandburg like it was some kind of oracle. Think about a problem, flip to a page at random and read the poem. Invariably it would relate. This month, Jonathan Gillard Daly pays tribute to Sandburg’s .. more

Oct 15, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_tonyawards.jpg.jpe

The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Theatre is, like so many other awards programs, a bloated canker on the otherwise beautiful face of respectable American art. Nevertheless, people like the Tony Awards. If local people want to celebrate.. more

May 31, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Ahhh, the things we do for love: awaking early to serve breakfast in bed, proclaiming oneself Supreme Head of the Church of England to annul our current marriage and marry Anne Boleyn, attempting to assassinate Reagan in order to impress J... more

Oct 8, 2014 2:27 AM Theater

blogimage12329.jpe

The Haggerty Museum’s “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History” exhibit presents more than 40 prints from the 1960s and ’70s by award-winning photographer Stephen Shames. Shames, at the time enrolled as a student at the more

Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Donte McFadden is a scholar of works by black filmmakers from the United States, continental Africa, Britain and the Caribbean. He is finishing a Ph.D. in the modern studies program of UW-Milwaukee’s English Department. Let’s start with yo more

Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

blogimage11661.jpe

The Milwaukee trio Call Me Lightning is named for a Who song, and each year they’ve grown into that name. Their epic new album When I Am Gone My Blood Will Be Free is their most Who-esque yet, a righteous slab of pummeling more

Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES