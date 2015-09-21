RSS

Slash

chad-sivlercreek2015.jpg.jpe

The Second Annual Cross-Shooshko Cyclocross Race will be a great place to watch cyclocross, and, for the curious and brave, try out a race! Plus there will be food, beer, coffee, and bikes to try out all day, and Ben’s Cycle is hosting The Cros.. more

Sep 21, 2015 8:09 PM Sponsored Content

blogimage12067.jpe

Slash’s band Velvet Revolver may still be looking for the right singer, but the guitarist didn’t have the same problem while recording his self-titled solo album. He found 13 of them.He recruited a baker’s dozen vocalists, each of whom more

Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage1374.jpe

Nobody would confuse the Lollapalooza grounds for Club Med, but compared to some of the other major summer music festivals, Chicago's annual gathering is a cakewalk. Even as attendance hit record levels this year, the festival remained manageable... more

Aug 5, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage1374.jpe

MilwaukeeShakespeare can sometimes be faulted for staging productions that display more po Cymbeline ,Theater more

Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

Can't find it anywhere online yet, but radio reports say it just came across the AP wire that BRETT FAVRE IS RETIRING as reported by Jay Glazer.More info as soon as we have it.Edit:   The Story is on FoxSports.com http://msn.foxsports.com/nf.. more

Mar 4, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

blogimage671.jpe

Oh yeah, Scott, you still owe me that drink. Guitar Hero ,Concert Reviews more

Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

blogimage639.jpe

A group comprised of the core of the classic Guns N’ Rosesline-up and former Stone The Bucket List, ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES