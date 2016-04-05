RSS
Sleepcomesdown
Notaword Reunite to Revisit the Songs of Their Youth
Indie-rockers Notaword will pay homage to their Kenosha roots during their run of reunion shows. more
Apr 5, 2016 3:47 PM Colton Dunham Local Music 1 Comments
Cosmonauts w/ Sleepcomesdown and Red Stuff @ Cactus Club
Unable to be contained by the jam-packed four-day lineup at the Cactus Club later this month, the 2014 Milwaukee Psych Fest sports so much psychedelic music that it’s now spilled over into a few o,Concert Reviews more
Apr 14, 2014 10:44 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Cactus Club Hosts the Inaugural Milwaukee Psych Fest
With inked-up arms and blond hair down to his elbows, Andrew Shelp could pass for a vocalist from a hardcore metal band. Looks can be deceiving, though, as is the case with Shelp, who pilots the local psych-folk band Moss more
Apr 17, 2013 12:09 AM Melanie Brylow Local Music
