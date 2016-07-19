Slender Man
Milwaukee Film Festival Releases Second List of Official Selections
Milwaukee Film has revealed the second set of officialselections for the 2016 Milwaukee Film Festival. Most notable for manyWisconsinites will be the addition of the HBO documentary Beware the Slenderman .The documentary tells the shock.. more
Jul 19, 2016 3:38 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
No, 12-Year-Olds Aren’t Adults
The fact that Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren declared two 12-year-old girls charged with committing a horrific crime to be rational adults capable of making rational adult decisions does not make it so. more
Aug 18, 2015 11:04 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
The Slender Man Stabbings and the Mind of a 12-Year-Old
Horrific details of the alleged attempted murder of a classmate by two Waukesha middle school girls were bound to make the story an instant media sensation more
Jun 10, 2014 10:34 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 17 Comments
Arvo Pärt
Estonian composer Arvo Pärt and conductor Kristjan Järvi were both refugees from Soviet cultural oppression. Järvi's father was a friend of the composerwhen the two men worked together at Estonian Radio-Television in the '60sand more
Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews