Slow Food Wisconsin
The Art of Food
On Saturday, Sept. 25, Slow Food Wisconsin Southeast (WiSE) is hosting The Art of Food, an evening of hors d'oeuvres, wine, music, sculptures, nature and art. The Art of Food will be held at the Lynden Sculpture Garden, which offers a unique.. more
Sep 17, 2010 4:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
The Real Cost of Office Paper
Going paper-less isn't just for tree-huggers anymore. Businesses are realizing that reducing their paper use isn't only environmentally responsible. It's also extremely economical and efficient. Associated paper costs such as copying.. more
Mar 1, 2010 4:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
The Nice Outfit
Formed from the core of Trolley, a once-prolific Milwaukee group that has mostly laid dormant for the past half-decade, the power-pop ensemble The Nice Outfit picks up where that band left off, tightening and focusing its sound. Packing pun... more
Mar 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Runway to Robert’s
General Billy Mitchell was predicting the future of aerial warfare when a restaurant opened near the airfield that would bear his name. Under different names and different owners, the place now cal,Dining Out more
Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview 5 Comments