Slow Food
Interview with Molly Dubin on Andy Warhol's "Ten Portraits of Jews of the Twentieth Century"
Tyler Friedman: “TenPortraits of Jews of the Twentieth Century” by Andy Warhol is not the gatheringof assorted portraits; rather, it was conceived of as a sort of suite. It wascommissioned as a body of works. I thought we should begin with a.. more
Dec 16, 2013 7:59 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Great Ways to Access Fresh, Local Produce
May 23, 2011 8:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Upcoming Events for Local Foodies
The number of foodie events scheduled throughout August and September are a pretty good indication that the “eat local” message has hit home. To add an exclamation point to the end, Farm Aid has chosen Milwaukee for their 25th anniversary concert .. more
Aug 19, 2010 8:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Boris and Doris On the Town
Think Local, Buy Local, Live Local: Our Milwaukee, an alliance supporting locally owned firms, pooled resources to hold a daylong fund-raiser for Haiti. Up to 1,000 supporters of the cause poured in to Lakefront Brewery to bid on auction it... more
Feb 9, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Food For Thought
Farmers markets are in full swing, the Eat Local challenge is approaching, and the big push to get healthy food into school lunch programs is growing momentum. Now is the perfect time to take advantage of the many opportunities to learn more about.. more
Aug 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
The Future of Health Care
It’s now or never. President BarackObama has argued that the country cannot wait any longer for the healthcare system to be reformed: Congress must act this summer and implementits plan in the c,News Features more
Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Sushi Galore
Despitenumerous restaurant closings, new options are still arriving forMilwaukee diners. Kiku, which means “chrysanthemum” in Japanese, openedits doors in January. Having operated restaura,Dining Out more
Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 5 Comments
My Winnipeg
The Saddest Music in the World director Guy Maddin pays homage to his hometown of Winnipeg The Saddest Music in the World ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
South Side Incumbent Gets a Challenge
Mark Honadel became the firstRepublican representative of the 21st Assembly District in 7 What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Thanksgiving Turkeys: Try Heritage Breeds
Our grandparents enjoyed heritage turkeys such as Narragansetts and Bourbon Reds at their Thanksgiving celebrations. But it's unlikely that any of us have ever heard of these breeds much less tasted them. That is because 99.9% of the supermarket t.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness