Smart Studios
Silver City Studios Lets Milwaukee Bands Record on the Cheap
Inspired by Madison’s Smart Studios, three Milwaukee musicians started their own studio, with an emphasis on affordability. more
Aug 8, 2017 3:15 PM Lauren Keene Local Music
FS Camels: Goulash
Milwaukee ‘90s alt band FS Camels finally release their lost album, Goulash, and will play Summerfest’s Miller Lite Oasis. more
Jun 21, 2017 12:07 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Appliances-SFB Them/Green Door
Sounding like a Midwest Gang of Four or a more muscular Pere Ubu, Madison’s Appliances-SFB seamlessly blended witty, informed lyrics with visceral, angular, driving music. Sadly, this reissue of,Album Reviews more
Jul 12, 2016 2:28 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Sugarfoot Is Back
The '80s and '90s were special for Milwaukee music—an era when bands grounded in classic pop-rock songwriting (and often with an Americana accent) thrived on the city's East Side alt scene. One of the best, Sugarfoot, is returning to more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Kenny G
’Tis the season for ultra smooth jazz. Iconic adult-contemporary saxophonist Kenny G rolls through town tonight as part of his “Holiday Show” tour, with an 8 p.m. show at the Riverside The,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments
Madison's Historic Smart Studios to Close
Wisconsin's most famous music studio, Smart Studios in Madison, will shut down this spring, the Shepherd Express has learned. An employee of the recording space confirmed the news. No final date has been set, though March 1 has been discussed. The.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music