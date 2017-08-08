RSS

Photo credit: Josh Evert

Inspired by Madison’s Smart Studios, three Milwaukee musicians started their own studio, with an emphasis on affordability. more

Aug 8, 2017 3:15 PM Local Music

Milwaukee ‘90s alt band FS Camels finally release their lost album, Goulash, and will play Summerfest’s Miller Lite Oasis. more

Jun 21, 2017 12:07 AM Album Reviews

Sounding like a Midwest Gang of Four or a more muscular Pere Ubu, Madison’s Appliances-SFB seamlessly blended witty, informed lyrics with visceral, angular, driving music. Sadly, this reissue of,Album Reviews more

Jul 12, 2016 2:28 PM Album Reviews

The '80s and '90s were special for Milwaukee music—an era when bands grounded in classic pop-rock songwriting (and often with an Americana accent) thrived on the city's East Side alt scene. One of the best, Sugarfoot, is returning to more

Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

’Tis the season for ultra smooth jazz. Iconic adult-contemporary saxophonist Kenny G rolls through town tonight as part of his “Holiday Show” tour, with an 8 p.m. show at the Riverside The,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments

Wisconsin's most famous music studio, Smart Studios in Madison, will shut down this spring, the Shepherd Express has learned. An employee of the recording space confirmed the news. No final date has been set, though March 1 has been discussed. The.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

