Soiled Soul & Rapture
And The Part of Michael Caine will be played by Michael Traynor
Somewhere in the 1980’s, screenwriter Dale Launer (Ruthless People) was approached by David Bowie and Mick Jagger. Evidently they wanted to be in a film together and they wanted him to write it. He’d suggested a remake of an old 1964 Marlon Bran.. more
Jul 22, 2011 11:16 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Red Knife Lottery's Soiled Soul
Red Knife Lottery opened their debut EP, So Much Drama, withthe plotted rape and torture So Much Drama ,Cover Story more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 4 Comments
Red Knife Lottery Debut "Junkie Jazz" Video
Taking full advantage of Twitter this morning, Milwaukee's Red Knife Lottery has teased its upcoming album, Soiled Soul & Rapture, with a strikingly gorgeous video for the song "Junkie Jazz." It shouldn't be too much of a spoiler for those familia.. more
Jun 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Mondo Lucha Wrestling/Variety Show
The promoters of the eccentric 7 p.m. Mondo Lucha Wrestling/Variety Show tonight at the Turner Hall Ballroom are wisely betting that Milwaukeeans won’t be able to resist its wry and lurid combination ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee