RSS

Soiled Soul & Rapture

Somewhere in the 1980’s, screenwriter Dale Launer (Ruthless People) was approached by David Bowie and Mick Jagger. Evidently they wanted to be in a film together and they wanted him to write it. He’d suggested a remake of an old 1964 Marlon Bran.. more

Jul 22, 2011 11:16 AM Theater

blogimage7103.jpe

Red Knife Lottery opened their debut EP, So Much Drama, withthe plotted rape and torture So Much Drama ,Cover Story more

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 4 Comments

blogimage3856.jpe

Taking full advantage of Twitter this morning, Milwaukee's Red Knife Lottery has teased its upcoming album, Soiled Soul & Rapture, with a strikingly gorgeous video for the song "Junkie Jazz." It shouldn't be too much of a spoiler for those familia.. more

Jun 10, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3856.jpe

The promoters of the eccentric 7 p.m. Mondo Lucha Wrestling/Variety Show tonight at the Turner Hall Ballroom are wisely betting that Milwaukeeans won’t be able to resist its wry and lurid combination ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES