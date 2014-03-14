Solidarity Singers
Pussy Riot Lends Support to Wisconsin's Walker Protesters
Nearly every day since Gov. Scott Walker announced plans to strip collective bargaining rights from public workers in 2011, protesters have taken to the Capitol building to sing. Last summer the Capitol police cracked down, arresting hundreds of t.. more
Support the Solidarity Singers
Gov. Scott Walker andhis new capitol police chief may not like them, but the Solidarity Singersdeserve your support. They’ve been gathering each weekday in the Capitol (youknow, the People’s House, the one that Walker would like to sell off to .. more
Free Speech Under Assault in the Capitol
“Scott Walker and his police force are showing increasing hostility toward almost every aspect of the First Amendment,” The Progressive’s editor Matthew Rothschild said last week. more
Trey McIntyre Project
The contemporary ballet troupe the Trey McIntyre Project gives a one-night-only performance tonight at the Marcus Center in conjunction with Milwaukee Ballet. The program will include three pieces, including the Milwaukee premiere of more
The RZA’s ‘Tao of Wu’ Explores Faith and Practice
So imagine mysurprise when I stumbled upon the book TheTao of Wu. The author? Founder, p The Tao of Wu ,Books more
