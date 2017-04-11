Songs
Buzz Cason: Passion (Arena)
As a writer and singer, Buzz Cason has a history that goes back to the early 1960s in sessions with Willie Nelson and Elvis and songs covered by everyone from Gloria Estefan to U2. Passion often suggests mature rockabilly, with the genre’s ... more
Apr 11, 2017 3:56 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Shovels & Rope w/ John Fullbright @ Turner Hall Ballroom
From the looks of them, Carry Ann Hearst and Michael Trent's duo of Shovels & Rope fill a kind of preordained niche. Do you like The White Stripes' punk blues and The Civil Wars' Southern go,Concert Reviews more
Oct 6, 2014 9:05 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Celebrating Christmas Early
The Early Music Now December concert has become a wonderful local tradition. An audience of 600 gathered Saturday evening in the acoustically pleasing St. Joseph Center Chapel to hear The Boston Camerata, joined more
Dec 14, 2012 3:10 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day
Frances McDormand strays far from the sardonic country of the Coen Brothers, her regular employers, for a jolly romp in 1930s London, Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day. McDormand stretches her acting range as Guinevere Pettigrew, a dowdy failure as .. more
Mar 9, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Songs of Courage
Chicken Scratch Deluxe Edition ,Classical Music/Dance more
Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music