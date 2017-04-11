RSS

Songs

buzzcason.jpg.jpe

As a writer and singer, Buzz Cason has a history that goes back to the early 1960s in sessions with Willie Nelson and Elvis and songs covered by everyone from Gloria Estefan to U2. Passion often suggests mature rockabilly, with the genre’s ... more

Apr 11, 2017 3:56 PM Album Reviews

100414_shovelsrope-29.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Sara Bill

From the looks of them, Carry Ann Hearst and Michael Trent's duo of Shovels & Rope fill a kind of preordained niche. Do you like The White Stripes' punk blues and The Civil Wars' Southern go,Concert Reviews more

Oct 6, 2014 9:05 AM Concert Reviews

The Early Music Now December concert has become a wonderful local tradition. An audience of 600 gathered Saturday evening in the acoustically pleasing St. Joseph Center Chapel to hear The Boston Camerata, joined more

Dec 14, 2012 3:10 PM Classical Music

Frances McDormand strays far from the sardonic country of the Coen Brothers, her regular employers, for a jolly romp in 1930s London, Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day. McDormand stretches her acting range as Guinevere Pettigrew, a dowdy failure as .. more

Mar 9, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Chicken Scratch Deluxe Edition ,Classical Music/Dance more

Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES