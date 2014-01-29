Sonia Khatchadourian
Shawn Holt and The Teardrops: Daddy Told Me (Blind Pig)
The blues scene lost the frontman from a superb contemporary blues band when Morris Holt, better known as Magic Slim, died in February 2013. Magic Slim and his band, The Teardrops, were nominated by The more
Jan 29, 2014 1:41 AM Sonia Khatchadourian Album Reviews
The Cash Box Kings
Following up on their critically acclaimed, Holler and Stomp, which was nominated for several Blues Music Awards, The Cash Box Kings recently released Black Toppin’, another album that captures a classic yet contemporary blues more
Aug 7, 2013 12:53 AM Sonia Khatchadourian Album Reviews
Magic Slim & The Teardrops
Only a small number of blues musicians are still alive among those who were raised in Mississippi and moved to Chicago in the 1950s to contribute to the modern, electric blues sound and influence other forms of American... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:59 PM Sonia Khatchadourian Album Reviews
Bob Parduhn
On Sunshine Blues, multi-instrumentalist and Wisconsin native Bob Parduhn explores various genres, including swing jazz (“Tailspin”), classic reggae (“Babylon Falling”) and R&B (“Chase Away the Blues”). This is Pard more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Sonia Khatchadourian Album Reviews
Peter Karp and Sue Foley
Critically acclaimed songwriter Peter Karp and multiple award-winning blues performer Sue Foley's new album is a theme-driven follow-up to their 2010 collaboration He Said She Said. Often alternating vocals, Karp and Foley sing about topics... more
Jul 10, 2012 12:00 AM Sonia Khatchadourian Album Reviews
Lurrie Bell
Some blues musicians learn about music from attending church as children, later bringing gospel into blues music, while others start with blues music and bring that background into their spiritual songs. The older generations of musicians w... more
May 18, 2012 12:00 AM Sonia Khatchadourian Album Reviews
The Cash Box Kings
Although almost all of the blues musicians who recorded on Chess and Sun Records in the 1950s are gone, the classic sounds of the era live on in Chicago's The Cash Box Kings. Holler and Stomp includes original members Joe Nosek, Chris “CB&r... more
Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM Sonia Khatchadourian Album Reviews
Peaches Staten
The best recent news in the blues music world was that a new record label, Swississippi, was established specifically to record blues musicians. The company was founded by Swiss harmonica player and producer Chris Harper, who launched the l... more
Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM Sonia Khatchadourian Album Reviews 4 Comments
Peter Karp/Sue Foley
What started as an exchange of correspondence between two musicians who spend a lot of time on the road turned into a 14-song album. Peter Karp and Sue Foley are singers, songwriters and guitarists with loads of life experiences and talent.... more
Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Sonia Khatchadourian Album Reviews
Coco Montoya
Unlike with most compilations, which reflect the tastes of a producer,the songs were chosen by Montoya. The tunes showcase his skillful,attention-getting guitar playing and soulful vocals. Most discussend-of-relationship matters, and many, ... more
Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Sonia Khatchadourian Album Reviews
Damon Fowler
In an era when individual songs, rather than albums, are the preferred choice of many musi Sugar Shack ,CD Reviews more
Jun 19, 2009 12:00 AM Sonia Khatchadourian Album Reviews
Bob Parduhn
Many songs feature ephemeral, harmonic vocals and meditative rhythms. The lyrics range fro Lost in the Times ,CD Reviews more
Sep 29, 2008 12:00 AM Sonia Khatchadourian Album Reviews
Nappy Brown
Vocalist Nappy Brown's recent CD is appropriately titled, as it's been years since Long Time Coming ,CD Reviews more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Sonia Khatchadourian Album Reviews