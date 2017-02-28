RSS

Sonora Slocum

MSO Music Director Edo De Waart conducted a transformed orchestra; they expertly performed Gustav Holst’s The Planets, Claude Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, and Rudolf Escher’s Musique pour l’esprit en deuil (Music for the Sp... more

Feb 28, 2017 1:49 PM Classical Music

It was a night of varied and rich chamber music at Frankly Music’s “Winds and Strings” concert last week at Schwan Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College. Later in the week, on Friday evening, Asher Fisch led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra i... more

Jan 31, 2017 4:15 PM Classical Music

Photo by Jesse Williams

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra began a two-week Brahms festival last weekend, covering the composer’s four symphonies. Last weekend’s concert of Symphony No. 1 and Symphony No. 2 was beyond good. more

May 3, 2016 2:04 PM Classical Music

Despite flutist Sonora Slocum’s excellent solo work in Carl Nielsen’s Concerto for Flute and Orchestra, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s performances of Scandinavian Classical pieces was competent but undistinguished. more

Feb 23, 2016 2:33 PM A&E

Recent programs by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra include concerts featuring Itzhak Perlman and guest conductor Cristian Macelaru more

May 5, 2015 8:39 PM Classical Music

Two years ago the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra could only seem to play with razor sharpness and unity of purpose when Music Director Edo de Waart was conducting. It had taken de Waart, a master technician, more than three years to move the ... more

Oct 21, 2014 9:54 PM Classical Music 1 Comments

For years now, since the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra found its groove with Music Director Edo de Waart, I’ve written that the orchestra has never sounded better. That remains true. When De Waart is on the podium, as was the case in a conce... more

Mar 5, 2014 4:52 PM Classical Music

Avant garde ain’t what it used to be. Forty-five years ago it was still possible to shock and outrage a concert audience. Could that ever happen today? Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Luciano Berio’s wildy more

Mar 26, 2013 10:24 PM Classical Music

