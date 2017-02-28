Sonora Slocum
De Waart Conducts a Transformed MSO in 'The Planets'
MSO Music Director Edo De Waart conducted a transformed orchestra; they expertly performed Gustav Holst’s The Planets, Claude Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, and Rudolf Escher’s Musique pour l’esprit en deuil (Music for the Sp... more
Feb 28, 2017 1:49 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Frank Almond's Talents in Full Display for 'Winds and Strings'
It was a night of varied and rich chamber music at Frankly Music’s “Winds and Strings” concert last week at Schwan Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College. Later in the week, on Friday evening, Asher Fisch led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra i... more
Jan 31, 2017 4:15 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Brahms Symphonies were Beyond Good
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra began a two-week Brahms festival last weekend, covering the composer’s four symphonies. Last weekend’s concert of Symphony No. 1 and Symphony No. 2 was beyond good. more
May 3, 2016 2:04 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Walking Through Scandinavia
Despite flutist Sonora Slocum’s excellent solo work in Carl Nielsen’s Concerto for Flute and Orchestra, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s performances of Scandinavian Classical pieces was competent but undistinguished. more
Feb 23, 2016 2:33 PM Rick Walters A&E
Itzhak Perlman with the Milwaukee Symphony
Recent programs by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra include concerts featuring Itzhak Perlman and guest conductor Cristian Macelaru more
May 5, 2015 8:39 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO Becomes a Great Orchestra
Two years ago the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra could only seem to play with razor sharpness and unity of purpose when Music Director Edo de Waart was conducting. It had taken de Waart, a master technician, more than three years to move the ... more
Oct 21, 2014 9:54 PM Rick Walters Classical Music 1 Comments
Milwaukee Symphony Keeps its Groove
For years now, since the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra found its groove with Music Director Edo de Waart, I’ve written that the orchestra has never sounded better. That remains true. When De Waart is on the podium, as was the case in a conce... more
Mar 5, 2014 4:52 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Berio’s Trippy ‘Sinfonia’
Avant garde ain’t what it used to be. Forty-five years ago it was still possible to shock and outrage a concert audience. Could that ever happen today? Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Luciano Berio’s wildy more
Mar 26, 2013 10:24 PM Rick Walters Classical Music