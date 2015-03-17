Sons Of Anarchy
Opvac Podcast Ep. 9: I Can't Get Behind That
This week on the OpVac podcast, the boys discuss Kevin Spacey's career in detail, including his current role as the dastardly Frank Underwood on the Netflix original series House of Cards.For more from Optimism Vaccine, including features, art.. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:33 PM Optimism Vaccine Around MKE
Mr. Mayhem
The finale of a television series can elicit a complex array of emotions. We’ve often spent years of our lives with these characters. We’re heavily invested in the outcome of their story. A successful finale pairs the triumph of a deserving sendof.. more
Mar 2, 2015 5:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
‘The Art of the LP’
Pop culture often celebrates what is no longer available in the 21st century. Take albums. Recording a body of songs as a unified work of art seems like an idea that has gone and cannot be brought back. With the advent of the CD and, later,... more
Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Brewers vs. Twins
The Milwaukee Brewers return home tonight to begin a series against the Minnesota Twins with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
Jun 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee