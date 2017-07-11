South Shore Frolics
This Week in Milwaukee: July 13-19, 2017
Summerfest may be over, but there’s no shortage of outdoor music events this weekend. more
This Week on The Disclaimer: The South Shore Frolics Under Fire + More Milwaukee Flag
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're standing up for an institution that doesn't always seem to have a lot of people standing up for it: the South Shore Frolics. .. more
This Week in Milwaukee: July 9-15
Veteran’s Park spends the weekend celebrating Asian culture, while Discovery World kicks off this year’s Fish Fry & A Flick film series. more
A Fundraiser for 'Hamlet...Kinda Sorta'
Milwaukee comedy guy Patrick Schmitz clearly had a good time working on a feature-length parody of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet last year. This summer, Schmitz returns to Shakespeare once more with Hamlet...kinda sorta. As witnessed by Romeo and.. more
Cream City Blues Benefit
It'sheartening to have groups such as The Love, Peace and Soul Band around to offerfresh spins on older R&B styles. The combo, featuring a vocal quartethighlighted by the presence of Mr. Deboe of WNOV 860 AM's Saturday morning “Blues Cafe,” .. more
This Week in Milwaukee: July 10-16
Ben Kweller, Veruca Salt and more! more
South Shore Frolics
The all-American alternative to Bastille Days' celebration of French culture, South Shore Frolics is one of Bay View's oldest summer traditions... more
South Shore Frolics
The all-American alternative to Bastille Days' celebration of French culture, South Shore Frolics is one of Bay View's oldest summer traditions. After 63... more
South Shore Frolics
The all-American alternative to Bastille Days' celebration of French culture, South Shore Frolics is one of Bay View's oldest summer traditions... more
SI says Marquette due for change in luck
Andy Glockner over at SI.com points out that Marquette had a tough run last season and often had to look for ways to win a game in the closing minutes. He says they shouldn't have to do that this year.He points out the emergence of Darius Johnso.. more
Portrait of An Artist's Studio II: Craig Blietz
From his secluded studio in Sister Bay, Wisconsin, Craig Blietz finds an hour in one of his precious mornings to chat about what inspires him---farm animals, and especially the cow. Acrylic, gouache, oil and watercolor images line the s.. more
Portrait of an Artist's Studio: Craig Blietz
In a redwood sided, barn like structure in Sister Bay, Wisconsin, Door County's heritage speaks to contemporary realist painter Craig Blietz His three-story artist's studio fills with Northern light from a slanted wall of windows, and spotli.. more
Tracy Cirves Debuts at Portrait Society Gallery
UW-Madison BFA graduate Tracy Cirves returns to Wisconsin for her debut exhibition at the Portrait Society Gallery. Cirves, who earned an MFA from the prestigious Yale University painting program in 2010, incorporates several paintings from... more
Apathy for the Devil: A 70s Memoir (Da Capo), by Nick Kent
Rock critics once wielded enormous power over pop culture and, especially in the United Kingdom and among American Anglophiles, Nick Kent was among the most influential. His memoir of that golden age insists that the lode included much fool... more
South Shore Frolics
The all-American alternative to Bastille Days’ celebration of French culture, South Shore Frolics is one of Bay View’s oldest summer celebrations. After 61 years, the feel is old-timey and family friendly, with plenty of events for small more
South Shore Frolics
The all-American alternative to Bastille Days’ celebration of French culture, South Shore Frolics is one of Bay View’s oldest summer celebrations. After 61 years, the feel is old-timey and family friendly, with plenty of events for small more
South Shore Frolics
South Shore Frolics, one of Milwaukee’s oldest summer celebrations, marks its 60th year this weekend. Though it isn’t as high-concept as the competing Bastille Days celebration Downtown, this three-day South Shore Park gathering is the more... more
South Shore Frolics
South Shore Frolics, one of Milwaukee’s oldest summer celebrations, marks its 60th year this weekend. Though it isn’t as high-concept as the competing Bastille Days celebration Downtown, this three-day South Shore Park gathering is the more... more
South Shore Frolics
South Shore Frolics, one of Milwaukee’s oldest summer celebrations, marks its 60th year this weekend. Though it isn’t as high-concept as the competing Bastille Days celebration Downtown, this three-day South Shore Park gathering is the more... more
July 9 - July 15
2009 ComedySportz World Championship @ ComedySportz, 7 p.m. Itsounds like the setup to a bad joke—and no doubt it will prompt afew—but this afternoon at 1 p.m.,This Week in Milwaukee more
