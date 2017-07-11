RSS

South Shore Frolics

Summerfest may be over, but there’s no shortage of outdoor music events this weekend. more

Jul 11, 2017 1:31 PM This Week in Milwaukee

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're standing up for an institution that doesn't always seem to have a lot of people standing up for it: the South Shore Frolics. .. more

Jun 16, 2016 2:00 PM On Music

Veteran’s Park spends the weekend celebrating Asian culture, while Discovery World kicks off this year’s Fish Fry & A Flick film series. more

Jul 8, 2015 12:01 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Milwaukee comedy guy Patrick Schmitz clearly had a good time working on a feature-length parody of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet last year. This summer, Schmitz returns to Shakespeare once more with Hamlet...kinda sorta. As witnessed by Romeo and.. more

Apr 26, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

It'sheartening to have groups such as The Love, Peace and Soul Band around to offerfresh spins on older R&B styles. The combo, featuring a vocal quartethighlighted by the presence of Mr. Deboe of WNOV 860 AM's Saturday morning “Blues Cafe,” .. more

Apr 16, 2015 10:13 PM Around MKE

Ben Kweller, Veruca Salt and more! more

Jul 9, 2014 1:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Jul 15, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jul 14, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jul 13, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Andy Glockner over at SI.com points out that Marquette had a tough run last season and often had to look for ways to win a game in the closing  minutes. He says they shouldn't have to do that this year.He points out the emergence of Darius Johnso.. more

Aug 30, 2011 6:26 PM More Sports

From his secluded studio in Sister Bay, Wisconsin, Craig Blietz finds an hour in one of his precious mornings to chat about what inspires him---farm animals, and especially the cow. Acrylic, gouache, oil and watercolor images line the s.. more

Aug 26, 2011 12:08 PM Visual Arts

In a redwood sided, barn like structure in Sister Bay, Wisconsin, Door County's heritage speaks to contemporary realist painter Craig Blietz His three-story artist's studio fills with Northern light from a slanted wall of windows, and spotli.. more

Aug 23, 2011 12:46 PM Visual Arts

UW-Madison BFA graduate Tracy Cirves returns to Wisconsin for her debut exhibition at the Portrait Society Gallery. Cirves, who earned an MFA from the prestigious Yale University painting program in 2010, incorporates several paintings from... more

Jul 13, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

Rock critics once wielded enormous power over pop culture and, especially in the United Kingdom and among American Anglophiles, Nick Kent was among the most influential. His memoir of that golden age insists that the lode included much fool... more

Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Books

The all-American alternative to Bastille Days’ celebration of French culture, South Shore Frolics is one of Bay View’s oldest summer celebrations. After 61 years, the feel is old-timey and family friendly, with plenty of events for small more

Jul 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jul 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

South Shore Frolics, one of Milwaukee’s oldest summer celebrations, marks its 60th year this weekend. Though it isn’t as high-concept as the competing Bastille Days celebration Downtown, this three-day South Shore Park gathering is the more... more

Jul 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jul 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Jul 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

2009 ComedySportz World Championship @ ComedySportz, 7 p.m. Itsounds like the setup to a bad joke—and no doubt it will prompt afew—but this afternoon at 1 p.m.,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

