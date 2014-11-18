RSS

Southeastern Wisconsin

The HolidayFolk Fair International’s 2014 theme is “Celebrate the Culture of theArtisan”—a very apt description, considering that 53 ethnics groups from aroundthe world will feature their food, art, music and dance heritages withsoutheaster.. more

Nov 18, 2014 8:45 PM Around MKE

blogimage10947.jpe

Antiseen, a brutal punk band from South Carolina, has poured literal sweat and blood onstage for 27 years, rampaging through songs about wrestling, Taco Bell and talk shows, showing little political correctness in their southern-fried punk-... more

May 18, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage7283.jpe

Water is the stuff of life, but in Milwaukee it’s also b,Cover Story more

Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

SoutheasternWisconsin has its share of problems related to water, but that alsomeans it —source: “Water Summit White Paper” by Sammis B. White, July 14, 2008,News Features more

Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

We’ve all read the screaming headlinesabout the $100 million wasted by the Milwauke Shepherd. ,News Features more

Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES