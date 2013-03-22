Southern Graphics Council International
Print: MKE 2013 Award Winner Lesley Dill on Display At MIAD
When participating in the Southern Graphics CouncilInternational Print: MKE 2013 conference this week, art lovers and printmakers travel tolocal art galleries throughout the city to view an exceptional array of art. With all the printmaking to .. more
Mar 22, 2013 1:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Folliard's "Contemporary Prints" Presents Diversity of the Medium
With Print: MKE 2013 coming to Milwaukee this week, numerouslocal galleries bring exceptional print shows to the city. At Tory Folliard Gallery, theexhibition “Contemporary Prints” features a wide variety of print images thatillustrate the .. more
Mar 18, 2013 12:53 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
2013: SGCI ‘Print: MKE’
Printmaking will be a focus of Milwaukee’s visual arts in the months to come. Crowning the activities is the prestigious Southern Graphics Council International’s annual conference, “Print:MKE,” which is coming to the city more
Dec 27, 2012 3:53 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts