Special Needs
The Friendship Circle Volunteers
Founded in Milwaukee 10 years ago, the Friendship Circle of Wisconsin serves children and adults with special needs by offering a wide range of educational, social and recreational programs. This nonprofit focuses on offering children and a... more
Sep 17, 2014 1:48 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: So Why Was Sue Black Fired?
Milwaukee had a nationally recognized parks director who won a long list of awards, both local and national, including the prestigious National Park and Recreation Association's Gold Medal for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management... more
Aug 22, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 11 Comments
Issue of the Week: Walker Contradicts Himself Before Congress
“Any chance we'll get to be a completely red state?” billionaire businesswoman Diane Hendricks asked Gov. Scott Walker in January 2011, shortly after he took office. “Oh yeah,” Walker said, like it was no big deal... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Welcome to the team, Mat Gamel
Congratulations Mat Gamel on your first major league start andsubsequent first ML homerun! I'll say it now - this kid is clutch! more
May 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Monsieur Verdoux
You’ve got to hand it to Charlie Chaplin. Although he clung tightly to his loveable Monsieur Verdoux ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee